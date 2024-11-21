Palworld directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Palworld directory: Quick links to our tips & guidesDexerto
Are you new to Palworld? Or an experienced player who has spent countless hours running around with cute little creatures carrying guns? Regardless of your playtime, there’s plenty of new information to learn in our Palworld directory, full links to our best guides.
When Palworld first launched back at the beginning of 2024, it was hard to imagine it catching on the way it has. Now, you’d be hard-pressed to find a gamer who hasn’t at least tried it, and who could blame them? As Kurt Perry wrote in our 4/5 star Palworld review, the game is “incredibly impressive,” and features “an addicting gameplay loop that keeps you coming back for more.”
So, if you want to learn more about the universe of Palworld, then check out our extensive guides below.
Pals & Their Abilities
- Passive Skills list: Every ability & effect
- Palworld type chart: Element strengths & weaknesses
- Best Pals for Kindling
- Best Pals for Handiwork
- Best Pals for Transporting
- Best Pals for Lumbering
- Best Pals for Mining
- Best Pals for Generating Electricity
- Best Water Pals
- Best Dark Pals
- Best Fire Pals
- Fastest Mounts
Farming, Crafting, and Resources
- How to farm Electric Organs
- How to get Honey: Locations & how to farm
- How to get & farm Ice Organs
- How to get & farm Bones
- How to get Sulfur
- How to get Cement
- How to get Milk
- How to get Beautiful Flowers
- How to get Plasteel
- How to get Cloth
- How to get & farm High-Quality Pal Oil
- How to get Pal Fluids
- How to get Cotton Candy
- How to get Meteorite Fragments
- How to get Leather
- How to get Pure Quartz
- How to get Crude Oil
- How to get coal
- How to get supply drops
- How to get Dog Coins
- How to get the Ring of Fright
- How to get Legendary Schematics
- How to craft every type of sphere
- How to get Pal Spheres without crafting
- All stat-boosting remedy & elixir recipes
Pal Locations and Catching Guides
- Where to find & catch Anubis
- Where to find and catch Eikthyrdeer
- Where to find and catch Eikthyrdeer Terra
- Where to find and catch Vixy
- Where to find and catch Mammorest
- Where to find and catch Univolt
- Where to find and catch Blazamut
- Where to find and catch Digtoise
- Where to find and catch Grizzbolt
- Where to find and catch Quivern
- Where to find and catch Sparkit
- Where to find and catch Warsect
- Where to find and catch Cawgnito
- Where to find and catch Mossanda
- Where to find and catch Mossanda Lux
- Where to find and catch Rushoar
- Where to find and catch Tombat
- Where to find and catch Galeclaw
- Where to find and catch Chillet
- Where to find and catch Relaxaurus
- Where to find and catch Relaxaurus Lux
- Where to find and catch Katress
- Where to find and catch Wumpo
- Where to find and catch Woolipop
- Where to find and catch Penking
- Where to find and catch Flambelle
- Where to find and catch Astegon
- Where to find and catch Lyleen
- Where to find and catch Reptyro
- Where to find and catch Reptyro Cryst
- Where to find and catch Petallia
- Where to find and catch Suzaku
- Where to find and catch Suzaku Aqua
- Where to find and catch Dinossum
- Where to find and catch Foxcicle
- Where to find and catch Beegarde
- Where to find and catch Gobfin
- Where to find and catch Reindrix
- Where to find and catch Fenglope
- Where to find and catch Fuddler
- Where to find and catch Kingpaca Cryst
- Where to find and catch Leezpunk
- Where to find and catch Pengullet
- Where to find and catch Celaray
- Where to find and catch Vanwyrm
- Where to find and catch Vanwyrm Cryst
- Where to find and catch Bristla
- Where to find and catch Arsox
- Where to find and catch Direhowl
- Where to find and catch Kitsun
- Where to find and catch Kelpsea
- Where to find and catch Caprity
- Where to find and catch Orserk
- Where to find and catch Azurobe
- Where to find and catch Lovander
- Where to find and catch Ragnahawk
- Where to find and catch Incineram
- Where to find and catch Swee
- Where to find and catch Nitewing
- Where to find and catch Rooby
- Where to find and catch Tocotoco
- Where to find and catch Cryolinx
- Where to find and catch Killamari
- Where to find and catch Hangyu
- Where to find and catch Gumoss
- Where to find and catch Ribbuny
- Where to find and catch Dumud
- Where to find and catch Jolthog
- Where to find and catch Faleris
- Where to find and catch Elizabee
- Where to Find and Catch Beakon
- Where to find and catch Rayhound
- Where to find and catch Jormuntide
- Where to find and catch Pyrin
- Where to find and catch Pyrin Noct
- Where to find and catch Shadowbeak
- Where to find and catch Bushi
- Where to find and catch Cinnamoth
- Where to find and catch Dazzi
- Where to find and catch Helzephyr
- Where to find and catch Legendary Pal Necromus
- Where to find and catch Legendary Pal Frostallion
- Where to find and catch Legendary Pal Paladius
- Where to find and catch Legendary Pal Jetragon
Breeding, Fusion, and Evolution
- Breeding guide & all Fusion Pal combos
- How to breed Wixen Noct
- How to breed Helzephyr Lux
- How to breed Gobfin Ignis
- How to breed Pyrin Noct
- How to get Huge Dragon Eggs
Technology, Bases, and Gameplay Features
- All Technology Levels and crafting blueprints
- How to level up fast
- What is the Max Level?
- How to equip Saddles
- How to get & use Lockpicking Tools
- How to build & use a Hot Spring
- How to Fast Travel
- How many bases can you have? Bases explained
- Palworld PvP Arena: Location & how to play
Locations and Bosses
- Moonflower Tower Boss guide: How to beat Saya & Selyne
- All Syndicate Towers locations in Palworld
- All Merchant locations & items
Miscellaneous
- Ultimate Walkthrough
- Can you play Palworld offline?
- How to change language
- All Console Commands: How to use, Admin controls, more
- How to play Palworld in VR
- How to change appearance with the Antique Dresser
- How to find each Black Marketeer
- How to catch Black Marketeers & refresh their Pal stock
