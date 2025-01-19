Palworld devs finally give people a reason to play again with “major update”

Palworld developers have depolyed an update roadmap for 2025, outlining several major additions that will give players a reason to return.

The Pokemon-like survival experience hit the ground running in early 2024 to great success, yet Palworld’s record-breaking rise lasted for only so long.

Player counts dwindled over time, but the Feybreak update in December 2024 helped the game climb the Steam charts once again. Feybreak notably introduced another playable map, nearly a dozen Pals, and a handful of brand-new weapons.

Evidently, Pocketpair has even bigger plans in store for the new year, based on a roadmap promising everything from co-op crossplay to UX improvements.

In a post on its official Twitter/X page, Palworld developer Pocketpair has shared a roadmap outlining the additions set to arrive during the game’s second year of support.

Regarding “major updates,” players can expect co-op crossplay, World Transfers for Pals, a Final Boss/Ending Scenario, more ways to strengthen Pals, new Pals, and brand-new technologies.

The team also intends to pursue other game collaborations outside of the previously announced Terraria crossover.

Meanwhile, smaller Palworld tweaks will revolve around improvements to base Pals, optimization, UX, and world object placement.

Pocketpair

Developers have yet to specify when exactly Palworld players can expect these updates to start going live in-game.

Still, players appear enthused by the news, especially given the promise of an ending scenario and world transfers, the latter of which will presumably let users move their Pals from one server to another.

One person applauded the roadmap in the Palworld subreddit, writing, “Bro cross play and world jumping with pals…that is going to be a game changer.”

Similar sentiments were shared in replies to the original tweet, though many players have other adjustments they’d like to see implemented, such as bigger base sizes, more character customization options, and Pal evolutions.

However, Pocketpair’s ongoing legal battle with Nintendo and The Pokemon Company raises questions about whether Palworld will ever be able to pursue evolution-like mechanics.

