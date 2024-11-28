New Palworld map “six times” bigger than Sakurajima revealed

Palworld will be getting a major update in December, this time featuring a new map “six times” bigger than Sakurajima according to devs.

Palworld has been through plenty of ups and downs throughout the year, though it’s looking to end on a high. The game quickly blew up Steam charts when it was first released in January 2024, with many players referring to it as ‘Pokemon with guns’ as it allows you to craft weapons and hunt for Pals in the wild.

Success hasn’t come without a fair share of hiccups though. Not only was it accused of being a Pokemon rip-off but the developers were even sued by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company, leading to an ongoing legal battle.

Now, amid the legal dispute, devs have just revealed that a “major update” is coming this December to keep the momentum rolling.

Palworld is getting a new island “six times” bigger

In a post on X, devs announced that the next major update for Palworld will arrive in December. “Survive on the largest, harshest, and most mysterious new island in Palworld!” they added.

While they didn’t go too deep into details, it’s mentioned that the “size of the new island is about six times more than Sakurajima.”

Some images were shared in the post, and based on the Autumn-like setting in one of them, the update could possibly introduce a new biome. Though do take that with a grain of salt for now as it’s our conjecture.

Sakurajima was the last major update for the game and it introduced new locations, a plethora of different features. weapons, items, bosses, and 24 new Pals. The December update could bring much the same, including this gargantuan new map.

It’s also worth knowing that this isn’t the only surprise update they’ve revealed for the game’s future content. A major crossover with Terraria has also been announced, meaning Palworld fans have plenty to look forward to in the near future.