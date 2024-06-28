Find out how to get supply drops in Palworld. These can drop various items and materials like elixirs, schematics, Pal Spheres, and more.

Farming for materials and crafting in Palworld just got a lot more interesting, thanks to the all-new Sakurajima update. Not only do players get to make all sorts of new equipment, but there’s also a chance to get free materials just from looting supply drops.

The way this works is pretty similar to supply drops in Fortnite. A box will fall from the sky, bringing various loot you can use for Pals, your base, or even yourself. However, it can be tricky if you don’t know where to spot them.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get supply drops in Palworld.

Palworld: How to get supply drops

Pocketpair Supply drops can be found in Palworld’s new Sakurajima Island.

You can find Supply Drops in high-level areas, such as Sakurajima Island, Mount Obsidian, and the Astral Mountain in Palworld. That said, do keep in mind while they often show up in these places, the drops are purely random.

You’ll know when a supply drop is nearby because there’ll be a red warning on your screen. Besides that, you’ll also notice a loud noise indicating the supply drop has made its way to the ground. From there, all you need to do is open your map and follow the meteor symbol to get to the supply drop.

Now, there are going to be enemies waiting for you once you arrive at the supply drop’s location. But don’t worry; as long as you can lure them away with a mount, you should be able to return safely to the area.

Alternatively, if you already have the best gear and Pals in the game, you can easily mow them down.

All Supply Drop Items

The items you can loot from supply drops are random, but you’ll likely run into the same types of materials. Here’s a list of them so far:

Elixirs

Oil

Pendants

Pal Spheres

Schematics

All in all, make sure to keep your eyes peeled if you’d like to snatch these rewards from the supply drops for free in Palworld.