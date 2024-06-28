Palworld’s Ring of Freight accessory is one of the most useful items you can get your hands on and here’s how you can get it in the game.

Palworld’s Sakurajima update is finally live, bringing in an all-new location on the map, Pals, items, and so much more. Players now have a quick solution when it comes to hoarding items during their travels, thanks to the Ring of Freight accessory.

Unlike the Ring of Mercy, which is useful in combat, the Ring of Freight allows you to increase your carrying capacity, which is a huge game changer as you’ll have an easier time farming materials in the open world.

If you’re keen on using this item, here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Ring of Freight in Palworld.

Where to get the Ring of Freight in Palworld

pocketpair Players can purchase the Ring of Freight from a Medal Merchant in Palworld.

The Ring of Freight is available to purchase from a Medal Merchant in Palworld, which appears randomly in your world. However, they do have a tendency to show up near Ruins and Churches. Check out the marked image above to help you find one.

With the Medal Merchant, you’ll be able to get the Ring of Freight +1 for 50 Dog Coins. This is a new currency from the Sakurajima update. So far, one way you can farm this currency is by defeating Mimog, one of the latest Pals introduced to the game.

Another way to get the Ring of Freight is by defeating Menasting Terra. You can find this Pal in the north area of Sakurajima island. However, you’ll want to make sure to come prepared to catch them as this is a level 54 Pal.

If you’re a bit under-leveled, it can be tough to take on this Pal, but the tradeoff is that it’ll drop a Ring of Freight +2 ring with an extra 100 carrying capacity. Overall, this is one accessory you wouldn’t want to miss because the game has a heavy focus on farming materials and crafting outside combat.

