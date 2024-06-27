How to get Meteorite Fragments in Palworld

Palworld has had a bunch of new materials added in its latest update. This guide will go over how to get the incredibly rare Meteorite Fragments in Palworld.

Palworld just got a fresh injection of content thanks to the long-awaited Sakurajima update. Along with a previously unseen location to explore, there are also some new faces in the Paldeck.

That’s not all though. Palworlds Sakurajima update introduces new crafting materials and recipes to change up your gameplay.

One of the most important new materials is the coveted Meteorite Fragment. We’ll let you know how to get Meteorite Fragments in Palword in this quick guide.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Meteorite Fragments in Palworld

Pocketpair via Dexerto

Meteorite Fragments only pop up in Palworld following a Meteor Shower event. This means at present, there isn’t a reliable way to find them in the open world.

Meteor Showers are random events but you’ll hear audio cues and see them falling from the sky. They’ll be accompanied by an icon on your map like the one shown above.

Article continues after ad

Keep a close eye out and head to those spots on your map. That is where you’ll find Meteorite Fragments in Palworld. You can mine them with a pick axe or use a Digtoise to speed up the process.

Article continues after ad

Be careful though. In some cases, a powerful new Pal named Xenogard will appear during a Meteorite Shower and you’ll need to be prepared to fight it. Bringing along an Ice Pal like Frostallion will help in that regard.

Meteorite Fragment uses in Palworld

The only item that requires Meteorite Fragments to craft in Palworld so far is the Meteor Launcher. As the name suggests, this rocket launcher-type weapon fires actual meteors which is pretty awesome.

It will require some investment of Ancient Technology Points, an Assembly Line, and 100 Meteorite Fragments to craft. That means you could be doing some RNG-based grinding for quite some time as you wait for Meteor Showers to occur.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pocketpair via Dexerto Only 2,000 power leaves a bit to be desired but perhaps there’s more to the Meteor Launcher than meets the eye.

That’s Everything you need to know about how to get Meteorite Fragments in Palworld. Now that the Sakurajima update is finally here, expect to be hunting down a lot of new materials like this.

If you’re looking for more help with the game, check out our plethora of Palworld guides.