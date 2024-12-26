How to get Meowmere in Palworld

Weapons are a huge part of Palworld, and the new Feybreak update just added one particular Melee weapon every cat-loving player and Terraria fan is going to be after.

Even though Palworld is a monster-taming game where players must catch every creature available, it is also an action-adventure title, so weapons are a must if you want to survive among huge Pals while you hunt them down.

Because of this, the recently released Feybreak update added a lot of new content to Palworld, including a fantastic new melee weapon players will go crazy for. So, here’s all you need to know to get it.

How to get Meowmere sword

Unfortunately, there’s only one way players can get the incredible Meowmere sword, and that is by crafting it.

However, it is worth it, as Meowmere is the first bullet-firing melee weapon in Palworld. It is also a collaboration between Palworld and Terraria, as the sword fires cat projectiles (with meowing sounds included) just like in Terraria.

Meowmere requirements

Before players can craft the Meowmere sword, they will have to complete these requirements first:

Unlock Technology Level 30 on the Ancient Technology Tree

on the Ancient Technology Tree Have two Ancient Technology Points to unlock the sword

Once you unlock the sword, you’ll need the following resources to build it:

x22 Ingot

x22 Paldium Fragment

x22 Coal

x3 Predator Core

By the time you reach Level 30, you should already have plenty of Ingots, Paldium Fragments, and Coal. However, you’ll have a trickier time finding Predator Cores, as they were recently added to the game in the Feybreak update and are difficult to come by.

Predator Core

The resource known as Predator Core is an extremely important crafting item that only Predator Pals drop after being defeated. Such special type of Pal can be found around the map randomly, however, they tend to appear near Free Pal Alliance Towers.

Those looking after Predator Pals can recognize them by the red aura that surrounds them, as well as the boss-like health bar.

It’s worth noting that anyone who approaches them must be really careful and very well prepared, as they are extremely aggressive and strong creatures.

How to craft Meowmere

After you’ve unlocked the sword and gathered the materials, you only have to:

Go to a High-Quality Workbench, Production, or Weapons Assembly Line Interact with it to open the menu Search for the Meowmere sword recipe Tap on ‘Start Production’





Once it’s done, retrieve it from the Assembly Line and equip it to your character.

Meowmere stats in Palworld

The Meowmere sword has the following stats:

Category : Melee

: Melee Attack : 200

: 200 Rarity : Legendary

: Legendary Durability : 2,222

: 2,222 Weight: 22

That’s all there is to know about the Meowmere sword in Palworld. For more on the game, check out the ultimate walkthrough, as well as our breeding guide and the fastest mounts available in the game.