How to get and use Ancient Pal Manuscripts in Palworld

Palworld got its final 2024 update – Feybreak – during the holidays, and with it came the enhanced version of Ancient Pal Manuscripts.

This dusty piece of paper known as Ancient Pal Manuscripts can be easily dismissed as useless backpack clutter if you didn’t read the full patch update notes.

However, this item can significantly boost your Pals’ productivity, so it’s worth learning how to obtain and use it properly. Here are two methods to obtain Ancient Pal Manuscripts in Palworld and how to best spend them.

Article continues after ad

How to get Ancient Pal Manuscripts

You can get Ancient Pal Manuscripts by completing Bounties and clearing Pal Expeditions in Palworld.

Bounties

You don’t need to accept bounties, just take care of a purple-marked NPC and return to a Vigilante Bounty Officer to claim your reward.









Open the map and look for the Bounty target icon. To score Successful Bounty Tokens, you must defeat Bounty targets. If you’re not feeling super confident about your combat strength, check the Bounty target’s level by hovering over their icon on the map.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve scored your Successful Bounty Tokens, look for a Vigilante Bounty Officer in villages (like the Small Settlement) and exchange them for Ancient Pal Manuscripts.

Pal Expeditions

Pal Expeditions are a passive way to earn Ancient Pal Manuscripts while you take care of more important business.







You can unlock them at level 15 by building the Pal Expedition Station, which costs two Technology Points. You’ll also need 20 Wood, 20 Stone, and 5 Paldium Fragments to build it. Plus, you’ll have to defeat the area’s respective boss to unlock the expedition.

Article continues after ad

Here are all the expeditions that reward you with Ancient Pal Manuscripts:

Cave in the Grassland

Forest’s Secret Realm

Volcanic Inferno Cave

Hidden Ruins of the Desert

Spirit Blossom Cave

Dark Cave of Feybreak

Keep in mind that while all the expeditions from above have a chance of yielding Ancient Pal Manuscripts; the more time they take you, the more rewards you’ll get.

How to use Ancient Pal Manuscripts

Ancient Pal Manuscripts upgrade your Pals’ ability to kindle, mine, craft, and more. You can use them via the Pal Labor Research Laboratory.

Article continues after ad

Open your building wheel and craft a Pal Labor Research Laboratory. Help your pals build the bench and then interact with the pedestal. Select the category you want to improve and then choose a passive skill from the tree.







This building essentially gives you an extra passive skills tree for your Pals, but instead of using experience to enhance their skills, you use Ancient Pal Manuscripts.

Article continues after ad

Remember that the Pal Labor Research Laboratory unlocks at level 20 and can be built with 10 Ingot and 5 Paldium Fragments.

That’s everything you need to know about Ancient Pal Manuscripts. If you need extra help getting through those bosses to complete bounties or unlock expeditions, we’ve got you covered.