All State Boosting Remedy & Elixir Recipes in Palworld
Medicines are some of the most important items Palworld players can craft, and the Sakurajima update introduces new mixtures that permanently boost character stats.
Medicines and recovery items are critical staples when playing Palworld. From damage taken by unfriendly mobs to gunshots inflicted by human enemies, injuries are not in short supply.
While players can use Stat Points to help mitigate damage, gameplay in the high-difficulty areas has remained a grind. Thankfully, the Sakurajima update has introduced a few new brews that should help with these issues. Here is everything to know about Stat-boosting Remedy and Elixir recipes in Palworld.
All Palworld Remedy and Elixir Recipes and Effects
Following the Sakurajima update, Palworld now has five Remedy recipes and five Elixir recipes. A Remedy will increase a state permanently by a “slight” amount, while an Elixir will increase a state permanently by a larger amount. In the descriptions for Elixirs, it doesn’t state exactly what the increase amount measures.
Palworld Remedy Recipes
Below are each of the Remedy recipes, how they affect stats, and what is required to craft them.
|Remedy Type
|Stat Affect
|Crafting Ingredients
|Vital Remedy
|Increases the Health Stat slightly
|x4 Life Lotus (S)
x3 Raw Kelpsea
x2 Gumoss Leaf
x2 Pal Fluid
|Stamina Remedy
|Increases the Stamina Stat slightly
|x4 Stamina Lotus (S)
x3 Eikthydeer Venison
x2 Honey
x2 Pal Fluids
|Might Remedy
|Increases the Attack Stat slightly
|x4 Power Lotus (S)
x3 Rushoar Pork
x2 Mozzarina Meat
x2 Pal Fluids
|Speed Remedy
|Increases the Speed Stat slightly
|x4 Speed Lotus (S)
x3 Ribbuny Ribbon
x2 Katress Hair
x2 Pal Fluids
|Burden Remedy
|Increases carry capacity slightly
|x4 Carrying Lotus (S)
x3 Sweet Hair
x2 Cotton Candy
x2 Pal Fluid
Palworld Elixir Recipes
Below are each of the Elixir recipes, how they affect stats, and what is required to craft them.
|Remedy Type
|Stat Affect
|Crafting Ingredients
|Vital Elixir
|Increases the Health Stat
|x6 Life Lotus (L)
x3 Galeclaw Poultry
x2 Killamari Tentacle
x2 High Quality Pal Oil
|Stamina Elixir
|Increases the Stamina Stat
|x6 Stamina Lotus (L)
x3 Reindrix Venison
x2 Caprity Meat
x2 High Quality Pal Oil
|Might Elixir
|Increases the Attack Stat
|x6 Power Lotus (L)
x3 Mammorest Meat
x2 Broncherry Meat
x2 High Quality Pal Oil
|Speed Elixir
|Increases the Speed Stat
|x6 Speed Lotus (L)
x3 Dazzi Cloud
x2 Tocotoco Feather
x2 High Quality Pal Oil
|Burden Elixir
|Increases carry capacity
|x6 Carrying Lotus (L)
x3 Leezpunk Crest
x2 Raw Dumud
x2 High Quality Pal Oil
How to craft Remedy and Elixir items in Palworld
To craft any Remedy or Elixir in Palworld, players must first build an Electric Medicine Workbench.
This crafting station becomes available at Technology Level 43 and costs 3 Technology Points to unlock. It also requires a base with electricity. To craft it, players will need the following materials:
- x40 Refined Ingot
- x10 Circuit Board
- x20 Carbon Fiber
Circuit Boards are crafted on Workbenches once players unlock the recipe at Technology Level 35. It will cost 2 Technology Points, and players will need x4 Pure Quartz and x2 Polymer to make one.
How to find Lotus Flowers in Palworld
Stamina, Life, Speed, Carrying, and Power Lotus flowers bloom in Palworld’s dungeons. These are the areas hidden in cliffside that players can enter to battle bosses and hunt for rare items.
Lotus blooms come in two sizes, Large and Small. The small blooms are not as rare as the large, but they are both marked as “Legendary” items and are described as an extremely rare loot type. Because of this, players must grab every Lotus they encounter.
A good set of armor is perfect for dungeon crawling for Remedy ingredients.