All State Boosting Remedy & Elixir Recipes in Palworld

Medicines are some of the most important items Palworld players can craft, and the Sakurajima update introduces new mixtures that permanently boost character stats.

Medicines and recovery items are critical staples when playing Palworld. From damage taken by unfriendly mobs to gunshots inflicted by human enemies, injuries are not in short supply.

While players can use Stat Points to help mitigate damage, gameplay in the high-difficulty areas has remained a grind. Thankfully, the Sakurajima update has introduced a few new brews that should help with these issues. Here is everything to know about Stat-boosting Remedy and Elixir recipes in Palworld.

All Palworld Remedy and Elixir Recipes and Effects

A collection of Remedy and Elixir options boost stats permanently in Palworld

Following the Sakurajima update, Palworld now has five Remedy recipes and five Elixir recipes. A Remedy will increase a state permanently by a “slight” amount, while an Elixir will increase a state permanently by a larger amount. In the descriptions for Elixirs, it doesn’t state exactly what the increase amount measures.

Palworld Remedy Recipes

Below are each of the Remedy recipes, how they affect stats, and what is required to craft them.

Remedy Type Stat Affect Crafting Ingredients Vital Remedy Increases the Health Stat slightly x4 Life Lotus (S)

x3 Raw Kelpsea

x2 Gumoss Leaf

x2 Pal Fluid Stamina Remedy Increases the Stamina Stat slightly x4 Stamina Lotus (S)

x3 Eikthydeer Venison

x2 Honey

x2 Pal Fluids Might Remedy Increases the Attack Stat slightly x4 Power Lotus (S)

x3 Rushoar Pork

x2 Mozzarina Meat

x2 Pal Fluids Speed Remedy Increases the Speed Stat slightly x4 Speed Lotus (S)

x3 Ribbuny Ribbon

x2 Katress Hair

x2 Pal Fluids Burden Remedy Increases carry capacity slightly x4 Carrying Lotus (S)

x3 Sweet Hair

x2 Cotton Candy

x2 Pal Fluid

Palworld Elixir Recipes

Below are each of the Elixir recipes, how they affect stats, and what is required to craft them.

Remedy Type Stat Affect Crafting Ingredients Vital Elixir Increases the Health Stat x6 Life Lotus (L)

x3 Galeclaw Poultry

x2 Killamari Tentacle

x2 High Quality Pal Oil Stamina Elixir Increases the Stamina Stat x6 Stamina Lotus (L)

x3 Reindrix Venison

x2 Caprity Meat

x2 High Quality Pal Oil Might Elixir Increases the Attack Stat x6 Power Lotus (L)

x3 Mammorest Meat

x2 Broncherry Meat

x2 High Quality Pal Oil Speed Elixir Increases the Speed Stat x6 Speed Lotus (L)

x3 Dazzi Cloud

x2 Tocotoco Feather

x2 High Quality Pal Oil Burden Elixir Increases carry capacity x6 Carrying Lotus (L)

x3 Leezpunk Crest

x2 Raw Dumud

x2 High Quality Pal Oil

How to craft Remedy and Elixir items in Palworld

To craft any Remedy or Elixir in Palworld, players must first build an Electric Medicine Workbench.

This crafting station becomes available at Technology Level 43 and costs 3 Technology Points to unlock. It also requires a base with electricity. To craft it, players will need the following materials:

x40 Refined Ingot

x10 Circuit Board

x20 Carbon Fiber

Circuit Boards are crafted on Workbenches once players unlock the recipe at Technology Level 35. It will cost 2 Technology Points, and players will need x4 Pure Quartz and x2 Polymer to make one.

How to find Lotus Flowers in Palworld

A golden Stamina Lotus blooms in Palworld’s dungeon

Stamina, Life, Speed, Carrying, and Power Lotus flowers bloom in Palworld’s dungeons. These are the areas hidden in cliffside that players can enter to battle bosses and hunt for rare items.

Lotus blooms come in two sizes, Large and Small. The small blooms are not as rare as the large, but they are both marked as “Legendary” items and are described as an extremely rare loot type. Because of this, players must grab every Lotus they encounter.

For more Palworld tips, check out our guides for the Sakurajima update and Technology Levels. A good set of armor is perfect for dungeon crawling for Remedy ingredients.