All Palworld Technology Levels and crafting blueprints

Following the Sakurajima update, Palworld has a total of 55 Technology Levels loaded with crafting recipes for players to unlock.

Sandbox games use crafting as a core measure of progression, and Palworld is no exception. If players want to beat every boss, build a thriving base, and explore the entire map, they’ll need to gain access to crafting recipes via Technology Levels.

With the release of the Sakurajima Update, Palworld fans now have 55 Technology Levels to unlock. These levels contain blueprints for crafting stations, materials, armor, weapons, and Pal gear.

Every Technology Level and crafting blueprint in Palworld

Palworld players can unlock blueprints by gaining Technology Levels

Below are all 55 Technology Levels and the items that become available when the levels are reached. It is important to note that just achieving the level won’t be enough. Technology Points, which accrue as levels are gained, must be used to unlock the blueprints.

Because of this, it may take a while to unlock everything. It will be important to spend Technology Points are the most important items first. This includes weapons, tools, base crafting tables, and armor.

Level Crafting Blueprints Technology Points 1 Primitive Work Bench 0 Stone Axe 0 Stone Pickaxe 0 Hand-Held Torch 0 Wooden Club 0 Pal Dressing Facility** 1 2 Pal Box 1 Pal Sphere 1 Campfire 1 Wooden Chest 1 Repair Bench 1 Wooden Structure Set 2 3 Old Bow 1 Arrow 1 Shoddy Bed 1 Straw Pal Bed 2 Repair Kit 1 Cloth 1 4 Common Shield 2 Stone Spear 2 Feed Box 2 Cloth Outfit 2 Alarm Bell 1 Hanging Trap 1 5 Ranch 2 Normal Parachute 2 Berry Plantation 2 Fire Bow 2 Fire Arrow 1 Wooden Living Room Furniture Set 1 6 Pal Gear Workbench 2 Statue of Power 2 Mounted Torch 2 Rushroar’s Saddle 1 Foxpark’s Harness 1 Wooden Tavern Furniture Set 1 7 Logging Site 2 Stone Pit 2 Signboard 1 Bat 1 Melpaca’s Saddle 1 Celaray’s Gloves 1 8 Poison Bow 2 Poison Arrow 1 Crusher 2 Jolthog’s Gloves 1 Deadream’s Necklace 2 Wood Tavern Furniture Set 1 9 Tropical Outfit 3 Tundra Outfit 3 Hot Spring 2 Sandbag 2 Direhowl’s Saddled Harness 1 Killamari’s Gloves 1 10 Three Shot Bow 2 Feathered Hair Band 2 Primitive Furnace 2 Bear Trap (Small) 1 Nail 1 Surfent Saddle 1 11 Metal Axe 2 Metal Pickaxe 2 High Quality Workbench 3 Wooden Gate 2 Lifmunk’s Submachine Gun 1 Jolthog Cryst’s Gloves 1 12 Pelt Armor 2 Meat Cleaver 2 Medieval Medicine Workbench 3 Tanzee’s Assault Rifle 1 Eikthyrdeer Saddle 1 Houseplant Set 1 13 Crossbow 2 Metal Spear 2 Training Dummy 2 Cooler Box 2 Grintale Saddle 1 Chillet Saddle 2 14 Mega Sphere 2 Sphere Workbench 3 Wall Torch 2 Sweepa Saddle 1 Univolt Saddle 1 Antique Storage Set 1 15 Fire Arrow Crossbow 2 Wheat Plantation 2 Mill 2 Monitoring Stand 2 Viewing Cage 2 Nitewing Saddle 1 16 Mega Shield 2 Heat Resistant Pelt Armor 2 Metal Chest 2 Wooden Defensive Wall 2 Arsox Saddle 1 Wall-Mounted Houseplant Set 1 17 Poison Arrow Crossbow 2 Cooking Pot 2 Heater 2 Pengullet’s Rocket Launcher 2 Flopie’s Necklace 2 Fireplace Set 1 18 Mega Glider 2 Cold Resistant Pelt Armor 3 Stone Structure Set 3 Cooler 2 Tocotoco’s Gloves 2 Carpet Set 1 19 Breeding Farm 2 Cement 1 Large Toolbox 2 Dinossom Saddle 2 Digtoise’s Headband 2 Antique Chair Set 1 20 Giga Sphere 3 Weapon Workbench 3 Flame Cauldron 2 Broncherry Saddle 2 Hangyu’s Gloves 1 Antique Storage Cabinet Set 1 21 Musket 3 Gunpowder 2 Coarse Ammo 1 Vanwyrm Saddle 3 Elphidran Saddle 2 Antique Desk Set 1 22 Stun Baton 2 Bear Trap (Large) 2 Kingpaca Saddle 2 Dazzi’s Necklace 2 Antique Couch Set 1 23 Metal Armor 2 Metal Helm 2 Water Fountain 2 Maraith Saddle 1 Galeclaw’s Gloves 1 Antique Bath Set 1 24 Fluffy Pal Bed 2 Flower Bed 2 Surfent Terra Saddle 1 Mossandra’s Grenade Launcher 2 Azurobe Saddle 2 Antique Mirror Set 1 25 Makeshift Handgun 3 Heat Resistant Metal Armor 2 Silo 2 Mossandra Lux’s Grenade Launcher 2 Eikthyrdeer Terra Saddle 2 Piano Furniture Set 1 26 Power Generator 3 Lamp 1 Mounted Crossbow 2 Fenglope Saddle 3 Rayhound Saddle 2 Metal Shelf Set 1 27 Hyper Sphere 3 Sphere Assembly Line 3 Cold Resistant Metal Armor 2 Ceiling Lamp 1 Water Broncherry Saddle 2 Bathroom Set 1 28 Giga Shield 2 Production Assembly Line 3 Stump and Axe 2 Water Elphidran Saddle 2 Mammorest Saddle 2 Antique High-Quality Furniture Set 1 29 Handgun 3 Handgun Ammo 1 Defensive Wall 2 Dinossom Lux Saddle 2 Reindrix Saddle 2 30 Mine 2 Fine Bed 2 Metal Structure Set 4 Pickaxe and Helmet 2 Kitsune Saddle 2 Pyrin Saddle 2 31 High Quality Hot Spring 3 Frag Grenade 2 Stone Gate 2 Reptyro Saddle 2 Hangyu Cryst’s Gloves 1 Clock Set 1 32 Weapon Assembly Line 3 Shock Grenade 2 Tomato Plantation 2 Witch Cauldron 2 Blazehowl Saddle 3 Storage Container Set 1 33 Polymer 2 Electric Mine 2 Snowman 2 Helzephyr Saddle 3 Dark Pyrin Saddle 2 Metal Chair and Desk Set 1 34 Improved Furnace 4 Refined Metal Axe 2 Refined Metal Pickaxe 2 Refined Metal Spear 3 Beakon Saddle 3 Antique Lamp Set 1 35 Ultra Sphere 4 Sphere Assembly Line II 5 Circuit Board 2 Carbon Fiber 2 Dark Kingferno Saddle 3 Ironwood Table Set 1 36 Single-shot Rifle 3 Rifle Ammo 2 High Quality Cloth 2 Large Pal Bed 2 Quivern Saddle 3 Outdoor Furniture Set 1 37 Refined Metal Armor 3 Refined Metal Helm 3 Ice Grenade 2 Ragnahawk Saddle 3 Reptyro Cryst Saddle 2 Metal Barrel Set 1 38 Refrigerator 2 Lettuce Plantation 3 Ice Mine 2 Blazamut Saddle 4 Faleris Saddle 3 39 Double-Barreled Shotgun 3 Shotgun Shells 2 Glass Architecture Set** 2 Refined Metal Chest 3 Jormuntide Saddle 2 Leather Chair Set 1 40 Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor 4 Giga Glider 3 Mounted Machine Gun 3 Suzaku Saddle 4 Grizzbolt’s Minigun 4 Street Lamp Set 1 41 Incendiary Grenade 2 Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor 4 Electric Kitchen 3 Electric Heater 3 Vanwyrm Cryst Saddle 2 Amusement Furniture Set 1 42 Pump-Action Shotgun 4 Production Assembly Line II 5 Electric Cooler 3 Iron Gate 2 Ice Kingpaca Saddle 2 Emergency Exit Sign Set 1 43 Hyper Shield 3 Electric Work Bench 3 Metal Defensive Wall 1 Water Suzaku Saddle 4 Jormuntide Ignis Saddle 2 Yakumo Saddle** 2 44 Legendary Sphere 5 Electric Furnace 5 Sword 3 Relaxaurus’ Missle Launcher 4 Wumpo Saddle 4 45 Assault Rifle 4 Assault Rifle Ammo 1 Wumpo Botan Saddle 4 Mammorest Cryst Saddle 2 Chillet Ignis Saddle** 2 Traffic Control Set 1 46 Pal Metal Armor 4 Pal Metal Helm 4 Large Mounted Lamp 2 Relaxsaurus Lux’s Missile Launcher 4 Shroomer Saddle** 2 Road Sign Set 1 47 Weapon Assembly Line II 5 Large Ceiling Lamp 1 Astegon Saddle 4 Shadowbeak Saddle 4 48 Heat Resistant Metal Pal Armor 5 Electric Pylon 2 Frostallion Saddle 5 Frostallion Noct Saddle 5 Barricade Set 1 49 Rocket Launcher 5 Rocket Ammo 2 Paladius Saddle 5 Necromus Saddle 5 Quivern Botan Saddle** 2 50 Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor 5 Mounted Missile Launcher 3 Jetragon’s Missile Launcher 5 Plasteel Armor** 5 Plasteel** 2 Crude Oil Extractor** 2 51 Ultimate Sphere** 5 Plasteel Helmet** 4 Laser Rifle** 5 Energy Cartridge** 1 Cold Food Box** 2 N/A** ? 52 Hyper Glider** 4 Flamethrower** 5 Flamethrower Fuel** 1 Refrigerated Crusher** 2 N/A** ? 53 Heat Resistant Plasteel Armor** 5 Grenade Launcher** 5 Grenade Ammo** 1 Frag Grenade Mk2** 3 N/A** ? 54 Cold Resistant Plasteel Armor** 5 Gattling Gun** 5 Gattling Gun Bullet** 1 Pal Disassembly Conveyor** 5 55 Ultra Shield** 4 Lightweight Plasteel Armor** 5 Guided Missile Launcher** 5 Missile Ammo** 1 N/A** ?

Anything marked with ** is new as of the Sakurajima Update.

It is important to note that blueprints for Pal items, including gloves, saddles, and weapons, won’t become visible or unlockable until after the specific Pal has been caught. Even if the Technology Level has been met, these blueprints will be set to “?” until the prerequisite is met.

All Ancient Technology in Palworld

Alongside standard Blueprints, players will also need to unlock Ancient Technology Blueprints. These are accessed via meeting the needed Technology level and unlocking the blueprint with Ancient Technology Points.

Ancient Technology Points are earned by defeating bosses and dungeons. Below are all the Ancient Technology blueprints are in Palworld, and how many points are needed to unlock them.

Level Blueprint Ancient Technology Points 7 Egg Incubator 1 10 Small Feed Bag 1 12 Grappling Gun 1 14 Pal Essence Condenser 2 15 Ore Mining Site 2 16 Lockpicking Tool v1** 1 17 Mega Grappling Gun 2 19 Ring of Mercy 2 20 Average Feed Bag 2 22 Hip Lantern 2 24 Antique Dresser 1 26 Large Feed Bag 3 28 Lock Picking Tool v2** 2 29 Single-Shot Sphere Launcher 4 30 Homeward Thundercloud 2 31 Ore Mining Site II 3 32 Giga Grappling Gun 3 33 Summoning Alter 3 34 Ability Glasses 4 35 Huge Feed Bag 4 36 Electric Egg Incubator 5 37 Meteor Launcher** 3 38 Scatter Sphere Launcher 5 40 Lily’s Spear 3 42 Decal Gun Set 1 45 Giant Feed Bag 5 47 Hyper Grappling Gun 4 49 Large Generator** 4 50 Homing Sphere Launcher 5 51 Lock Picking Tool v3** 3 52 Sulfur Mine** 5 53 Coal Mine** 5

Anything marked with ** is new as of the Sakurajima Update.

How to Use The Pal Dressing Facility

Looking cool beside your Pal Dressing Facility

This new station is unlocked automatically at Technology Level 1. To build it, players will need x10 Stone and x10 Paldium Fragments. It must be placed within the boundaries of a base.

Once finished, players can use the station to dress Pals in special skins.

As of the 2024 Sakurajima update, players have a handful of new items to try out from the Technology crafting tree. All new items are listed below:

Glass Architecture Set

Yakumo Saddle

Chillet Ignis Saddle

Shroomer Saddle

Quivern Botan Saddle

Ultimate Sphere

Plasteel Armor

Plasteel

Plasteel Helmet

Crude Oil Extractor

Laser Rifle

Energy Cartridge

Cold Food Box

Hyper Glider

Flamethrower

Flamethrower Fuel

Refrigerated Crusher

Heat Resistant Plasteel Armor

Grenade Launcher

Grenade Ammo

Frag Grenade Mk2

Cold Resistant Plasteel Armor

Gattling Gun

Gattling Gun Bullet

Pal Disassembly Conveyor

Ultra Shield

Lightweight Plasteel Armor

Guided Missile Launcher

Missile Ammo

Lockpicking Tool v1

Lockpicking Tool v2

Meteor Launcher

Lockpicking Tool v3

Large Generator

Sulfur Mine

Coal Mine

With so many new ways to prep for exploration, Palworld players can gear up and take on any challenge they end up facing.