All Palworld Technology Levels and crafting blueprints

Laura Gray
Palworld all technology levels
Palworld all technology levels

Following the Sakurajima update, Palworld has a total of 55 Technology Levels loaded with crafting recipes for players to unlock.

Sandbox games use crafting as a core measure of progression, and Palworld is no exception. If players want to beat every boss, build a thriving base, and explore the entire map, they’ll need to gain access to crafting recipes via Technology Levels.

With the release of the Sakurajima Update, Palworld fans now have 55 Technology Levels to unlock. These levels contain blueprints for crafting stations, materials, armor, weapons, and Pal gear.

Every Technology Level and crafting blueprint in Palworld

Palworld All Crafting levelsPalworld players can unlock blueprints by gaining Technology Levels

Below are all 55 Technology Levels and the items that become available when the levels are reached. It is important to note that just achieving the level won’t be enough. Technology Points, which accrue as levels are gained, must be used to unlock the blueprints.

Because of this, it may take a while to unlock everything. It will be important to spend Technology Points are the most important items first. This includes weapons, tools, base crafting tables, and armor.

LevelCrafting BlueprintsTechnology Points
1Primitive Work Bench0
Stone Axe0
Stone Pickaxe0
Hand-Held Torch0
Wooden Club0
Pal Dressing Facility**1
2Pal Box1
Pal Sphere1
Campfire1
Wooden Chest1
Repair Bench1
Wooden Structure Set2
3Old Bow1
Arrow1
Shoddy Bed1
Straw Pal Bed2
Repair Kit1
Cloth1
4Common Shield2
Stone Spear2
Feed Box2
Cloth Outfit2
Alarm Bell1
Hanging Trap1
5Ranch2
Normal Parachute2
Berry Plantation2
Fire Bow2
Fire Arrow1
Wooden Living Room Furniture Set1
6Pal Gear Workbench2
Statue of Power2
Mounted Torch2
Rushroar’s Saddle1
Foxpark’s Harness1
Wooden Tavern Furniture Set1
7Logging Site2
Stone Pit2
Signboard1
Bat1
Melpaca’s Saddle1
Celaray’s Gloves1
8Poison Bow2
Poison Arrow1
Crusher2
Jolthog’s Gloves1
Deadream’s Necklace2
Wood Tavern Furniture Set1
9Tropical Outfit3
Tundra Outfit3
Hot Spring2
Sandbag2
Direhowl’s Saddled Harness1
Killamari’s Gloves1
10Three Shot Bow2
Feathered Hair Band2
Primitive Furnace2
Bear Trap (Small)1
Nail1
Surfent Saddle1
11Metal Axe2
Metal Pickaxe2
High Quality Workbench3
Wooden Gate2
Lifmunk’s Submachine Gun1
Jolthog Cryst’s Gloves1
12Pelt Armor2
Meat Cleaver2
Medieval Medicine Workbench3
Tanzee’s Assault Rifle1
Eikthyrdeer Saddle1
Houseplant Set1
13Crossbow2
Metal Spear2
Training Dummy2
Cooler Box2
Grintale Saddle1
Chillet Saddle2
14Mega Sphere2
Sphere Workbench3
Wall Torch2
Sweepa Saddle1
Univolt Saddle1
Antique Storage Set1
15Fire Arrow Crossbow2
Wheat Plantation2
Mill2
Monitoring Stand2
Viewing Cage2
Nitewing Saddle1
16Mega Shield2
Heat Resistant Pelt Armor2
Metal Chest2
Wooden Defensive Wall2
Arsox Saddle1
Wall-Mounted Houseplant Set1
17Poison Arrow Crossbow2
Cooking Pot2
Heater2
Pengullet’s Rocket Launcher2
Flopie’s Necklace2
Fireplace Set1
18Mega Glider 2
Cold Resistant Pelt Armor3
Stone Structure Set3
Cooler2
Tocotoco’s Gloves2
Carpet Set1
19Breeding Farm2
Cement 1
Large Toolbox2
Dinossom Saddle2
Digtoise’s Headband2
Antique Chair Set1
20Giga Sphere3
Weapon Workbench3
Flame Cauldron2
Broncherry Saddle2
Hangyu’s Gloves1
Antique Storage Cabinet Set1
21Musket3
Gunpowder2
Coarse Ammo1
Vanwyrm Saddle3
Elphidran Saddle2
Antique Desk Set1
22Stun Baton2
Bear Trap (Large) 2
Kingpaca Saddle2
Dazzi’s Necklace2
Antique Couch Set1
23Metal Armor2
Metal Helm2
Water Fountain2
Maraith Saddle1
Galeclaw’s Gloves1
Antique Bath Set1
24Fluffy Pal Bed2
Flower Bed2
Surfent Terra Saddle1
Mossandra’s Grenade Launcher2
Azurobe Saddle2
Antique Mirror Set1
25Makeshift Handgun3
Heat Resistant Metal Armor2
Silo2
Mossandra Lux’s Grenade Launcher2
Eikthyrdeer Terra Saddle2
Piano Furniture Set1
26Power Generator3
Lamp1
Mounted Crossbow2
Fenglope Saddle3
Rayhound Saddle2
Metal Shelf Set1
27Hyper Sphere3
Sphere Assembly Line3
Cold Resistant Metal Armor2
Ceiling Lamp1
Water Broncherry Saddle2
Bathroom Set1
28Giga Shield2
Production Assembly Line3
Stump and Axe2
Water Elphidran Saddle2
Mammorest Saddle2
Antique High-Quality Furniture Set1
29Handgun3
Handgun Ammo1
Defensive Wall2
Dinossom Lux Saddle2
Reindrix Saddle2
30Mine2
Fine Bed2
Metal Structure Set4
Pickaxe and Helmet2
Kitsune Saddle2
Pyrin Saddle2
31High Quality Hot Spring3
Frag Grenade2
Stone Gate2
Reptyro Saddle2
Hangyu Cryst’s Gloves1
Clock Set1
32Weapon Assembly Line3
Shock Grenade2
Tomato Plantation2
Witch Cauldron2
Blazehowl Saddle3
Storage Container Set1
33Polymer2
Electric Mine2
Snowman2
Helzephyr Saddle3
Dark Pyrin Saddle2
Metal Chair and Desk Set1
34Improved Furnace4
Refined Metal Axe2
Refined Metal Pickaxe2
Refined Metal Spear3
Beakon Saddle3
Antique Lamp Set1
35Ultra Sphere4
Sphere Assembly Line II5
Circuit Board2
Carbon Fiber2
Dark Kingferno Saddle3
Ironwood Table Set1
36Single-shot Rifle3
Rifle Ammo2
High Quality Cloth2
Large Pal Bed2
Quivern Saddle3
Outdoor Furniture Set1
37Refined Metal Armor3
Refined Metal Helm3
Ice Grenade2
Ragnahawk Saddle3
Reptyro Cryst Saddle2
Metal Barrel Set1
38Refrigerator2
Lettuce Plantation3
Ice Mine2
Blazamut Saddle4
Faleris Saddle3
39Double-Barreled Shotgun3
Shotgun Shells2
Glass Architecture Set**2
Refined Metal Chest3
Jormuntide Saddle2
Leather Chair Set1
40Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor4
Giga Glider3
Mounted Machine Gun3
Suzaku Saddle4
Grizzbolt’s Minigun4
Street Lamp Set1
41Incendiary Grenade2
Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor4
Electric Kitchen3
Electric Heater3
Vanwyrm Cryst Saddle2
Amusement Furniture Set1
42Pump-Action Shotgun4
Production Assembly Line II5
Electric Cooler3
Iron Gate2
Ice Kingpaca Saddle2
Emergency Exit Sign Set1
43Hyper Shield3
Electric Work Bench3
Metal Defensive Wall1
Water Suzaku Saddle4
Jormuntide Ignis Saddle2
Yakumo Saddle**2
44Legendary Sphere5
Electric Furnace5
Sword3
Relaxaurus’ Missle Launcher4
Wumpo Saddle4
45Assault Rifle4
Assault Rifle Ammo1
Wumpo Botan Saddle4
Mammorest Cryst Saddle2
Chillet Ignis Saddle**2
Traffic Control Set1
46Pal Metal Armor4
Pal Metal Helm4
Large Mounted Lamp2
Relaxsaurus Lux’s Missile Launcher4
Shroomer Saddle**2
Road Sign Set1
47Weapon Assembly Line II5
Large Ceiling Lamp1
Astegon Saddle4
Shadowbeak Saddle4
48Heat Resistant Metal Pal Armor5
Electric Pylon2
Frostallion Saddle5
Frostallion Noct Saddle5
Barricade Set1
49Rocket Launcher5
Rocket Ammo2
Paladius Saddle5
Necromus Saddle5
Quivern Botan Saddle**2
50Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor5
Mounted Missile Launcher3
Jetragon’s Missile Launcher5
Plasteel Armor**5
Plasteel**2
Crude Oil Extractor**2
51Ultimate Sphere**5
Plasteel Helmet**4
Laser Rifle**5
Energy Cartridge**1
Cold Food Box**2
N/A**?
52Hyper Glider**4
Flamethrower**5
Flamethrower Fuel**1
Refrigerated Crusher**2
N/A**?
53Heat Resistant Plasteel Armor**5
Grenade Launcher**5
Grenade Ammo**1
Frag Grenade Mk2**3
N/A**?
54Cold Resistant Plasteel Armor**5
Gattling Gun**5
Gattling Gun Bullet**1
Pal Disassembly Conveyor**5
55Ultra Shield**4
Lightweight Plasteel Armor**5
Guided Missile Launcher**5
Missile Ammo**1
N/A**?

Anything marked with ** is new as of the Sakurajima Update.

It is important to note that blueprints for Pal items, including gloves, saddles, and weapons, won’t become visible or unlockable until after the specific Pal has been caught. Even if the Technology Level has been met, these blueprints will be set to “?” until the prerequisite is met.

All Ancient Technology in Palworld

Alongside standard Blueprints, players will also need to unlock Ancient Technology Blueprints. These are accessed via meeting the needed Technology level and unlocking the blueprint with Ancient Technology Points.

Ancient Technology Points are earned by defeating bosses and dungeons. Below are all the Ancient Technology blueprints are in Palworld, and how many points are needed to unlock them.

LevelBlueprintAncient Technology Points
7Egg Incubator1
10Small Feed Bag1
12Grappling Gun1
14Pal Essence Condenser2
15Ore Mining Site2
16Lockpicking Tool v1**1
17Mega Grappling Gun2
19Ring of Mercy2
20Average Feed Bag2
22Hip Lantern2
24Antique Dresser1
26Large Feed Bag3
28Lock Picking Tool v2**2
29Single-Shot Sphere Launcher4
30Homeward Thundercloud2
31Ore Mining Site II3
32Giga Grappling Gun3
33Summoning Alter3
34Ability Glasses4
35Huge Feed Bag4
36Electric Egg Incubator5
37Meteor Launcher**3
38Scatter Sphere Launcher5
40Lily’s Spear3
42Decal Gun Set1
45Giant Feed Bag5
47Hyper Grappling Gun4
49Large Generator**4
50Homing Sphere Launcher5
51Lock Picking Tool v3**3
52Sulfur Mine**5
53Coal Mine**5

Anything marked with ** is new as of the Sakurajima Update.

How to Use The Pal Dressing Facility

Palworld Pal Dressing FacilityLooking cool beside your Pal Dressing Facility

This new station is unlocked automatically at Technology Level 1. To build it, players will need x10 Stone and x10 Paldium Fragments. It must be placed within the boundaries of a base.

Once finished, players can use the station to dress Pals in special skins.

All New Palworld Technology added in the Sakurajima update

As of the 2024 Sakurajima update, players have a handful of new items to try out from the Technology crafting tree. All new items are listed below:

  • Glass Architecture Set
  • Yakumo Saddle
  • Chillet Ignis Saddle
  • Shroomer Saddle
  • Quivern Botan Saddle
  • Ultimate Sphere
  • Plasteel Armor
  • Plasteel
  • Plasteel Helmet
  • Crude Oil Extractor
  • Laser Rifle
  • Energy Cartridge
  • Cold Food Box
  • Hyper Glider
  • Flamethrower
  • Flamethrower Fuel
  • Refrigerated Crusher
  • Heat Resistant Plasteel Armor
  • Grenade Launcher
  • Grenade Ammo
  • Frag Grenade Mk2
  • Cold Resistant Plasteel Armor
  • Gattling Gun
  • Gattling Gun Bullet
  • Pal Disassembly Conveyor
  • Ultra Shield
  • Lightweight Plasteel Armor
  • Guided Missile Launcher
  • Missile Ammo
  • Lockpicking Tool v1
  • Lockpicking Tool v2
  • Meteor Launcher
  • Lockpicking Tool v3
  • Large Generator
  • Sulfur Mine
  • Coal Mine

With so many new ways to prep for exploration, Palworld players can gear up and take on any challenge they end up facing.

