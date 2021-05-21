Zenyatta fans over the moon with simple Overwatch 2 change - Dexerto

Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 PVP livestream has certainly fuelled the hype around the FPS’ sequel, but there’s one simple little Zenyatta change that has support players jumping for joy.

Blizzard have kept relatively quiet about the development of Overwatch 2 until their PVP livestream that took place on May 20.

With PVP now being dropped to 5 players instead of 6, and some serious alterations being made to tank heroes, there’s a lot of new information floating around for players to sink their teeth into.

While the 5v5 change has divided fans, there’s one specific little tweak to Zenyatta’s kit that has a lot of support mains rejoicing.

Advertisement

Overwatch 2 Zenyatta changes

Everyone’s favorite Omnic monk has always been pretty challenging to master. Considering players need to keep track of his Orbs of Harmony and Discord, whilst simultaneously working out who needs healed, it can get messy pretty quickly.

Thankfully, fans have clocked a pretty important change to Zenyatta’s Orbs coming into Overwatch 2 that’s going to make tracking them a lot easier.

As the image below shows, Zen’s UI will now show which orbs are attached to which hero at the bottom of the screen. Additionally, they also show how much health the hero with each orb has, making it much easier to switch them around if an ally takes some big hits.

Advertisement

Other fans are divided

The response to this new UI has been overwhelmingly positive, with the original Reddit post garnering almost 10k upvotes in its 15-hour existence. While the original poster notes that they “really like this [quality of life] change,” others have jumped into the comments to express their opinions, too.

One fan writes that the circular health bars are “easy to read and it probably takes up less space,” with another noting “I love this change and I hope they push it live soon.” Possibly the best compliment is the comment that states “personally I don’t see how you can top this.”

Advertisement

Others, however, aren’t a fan of the circular display. “I personally don’t like health bars being circular. It just seems harder to read for me. Especially with the contrast of colors,” confesses one player. Echoing this, one respondent highlights that they “didn’t even see the health bars.”

Like it or loathe it, this new Zenyatta change is definitely coming to Overwatch 2. Blizzard will maybe listen to fan feedback and consider altering the appearance of the health bars, but we’ll just have to wait and see!