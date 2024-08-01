xQc returns to Overwatch 2 and instantly risks ban for flaming “dog sh*t” teammate

Streaming sensation Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel returned to Overwatch and risked getting banned mere moments into a game.

xQc is one of the internet’s most popular streamers, having signed a lucrative $100M non-exclusive deal with Kick, but before he blossomed into a streaming star, he was an Overwatch pro.

Lengyel notably helped lead Team Canada to a silver medal at the 2017 Overwatch World Cup and was briefly the Dallas Fuel’s main tank in the OWL before a series of issues made him leave esports behind.

Article continues after ad

That said, from time to time, the French Canadian dabbles in Overwatch. During a July broadcast, he found himself attacking on Dorado, not having the best of times.

Thirty seconds into the round, xQc began to get aggravated at his team’s performance, and one Junkrat ally who started using his mic to talk nonsense.

“I gotta be a bounty hunter out here,” the DPS player randomly said, resulting in xQc lashing out.

Article continues after ad

“You’re f**king dog sh*t!” he slammed. “Let me tell you that. Play the f**king cart. Win the game.”

Article continues after ad

Amazingly, that’s what the team ended up doing. His squad changed up heroes and got the payload to the first checkpoint, successfully holding their opponents when it was their turn to defend… Even when contesting with a seemingly invisible Tracer on the opposing team.

However, xQc’s comments to his teammate earlier in the round could come back to haunt him, as Blizzard has some extremely strict and controversial policies about what can be said in-game.

Article continues after ad

For instance, in early 2024, a player was infamously banned for typing “GG,” “yipppeee,” and “nice shot” in the game’s chat.

Overwatch 2’s ban system even came close to costing a player their college scholarship when they said “dumpsyer” – which was actually the name of their teammate.

So far, it doesn’t look like Lengyel has been banned, but it’s always possible that the next time he loads up Overwatch, he’ll be unable to queue up for flaming another player.

Article continues after ad