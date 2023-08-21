Wild Overwatch 2 trick lets Illari’s Healing Pylon counter enemy ultimates

Overwatch 2’s newest support, Illari, is already considered very strong – and it turns out that her kit has some hidden secrets that make her even more powerful.

Illari has taken the Overwatch 2 community by storm, with many anticipating she will be very meta heading into Competitive, despite some nerfs on the way later this week.

Much of Illari’s power stems from two abilities: her Healing Pylon and her offensive ultimate, Captive Sun. Although both of those abilities are being nerfed, there is a secret function to Healing Pylon that is unlikely to be changed.

Article continues after ad

As showcased by Twitch streamer and YouTube content creator KarQ, Illari’s Healing Pylon can do more than out-heal a Torbjorn turret – it can actually counter some of the game’s strongest abilities and even ultimates.

Article continues after ad

Illari’s Healing Pylon can counter powerful Overwatch 2 abilities

In an Illari Myth Busters video, KarQ went through a plethora of interactions with Illari to see which were possible, and there were some very interesting findings.

Reinhardt’s Charge ability, for instance, is a very strong follow-up after hitting foes with Earthshatter, but Illari actually has a big counter for it.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

(segment begins at 4:16)

By throwing Healing Pylon in front of the charging Reinhardt, you can completely halt his momentum, saving allies in the process. The best part? It can be activated the second it hits the ground, meaning you have plenty of time to react to Reinhardt’s animation.

Article continues after ad

That’s not the only ability you can counter with Healing Pyon, because amazingly, even ultimates can be negated. Just like with Symmetra turrets, if you place one right in front of you during Cassidy’s Dead Eye, you can completely block the damage and survive, even if he’s on high ground.

Article continues after ad

This also means that if you’re quick enough with Healing Pylon, you could use it to block other attacks that may normally kill, such as Widowmaker and Hanzo headshots.

Illari is still very new so it’s likely that even more tricks are still waiting to be discovered with her. Be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest Overwatch 2 news.