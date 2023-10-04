Which Overwatch 2 ultimate would hurt the most in real life?

There’s a whole bunch of abilities that you can be hit by in an average game of Overwatch, and it’s just as well that none of them can touch you in real life.

But that raises the question: What would happen if you were unfortunate enough to meet an Overwatch character face-to-face? And what would be the most painful way to die according to their abilities?

Well, some of the ultimates wouldn’t even hurt you. Ultimates like Lucio’s Sound Barrier and Zen’s Transcendence would even make you feel a lot better. There’s no telling what a Nano-Boost would do to your system. So it’s probably either a Tank ult or a Damage ult that would hurt the most.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ramattra ult emerges as most “painful” Overwatch 2 ultimate

In a post on the official Overwatch 2 subreddit, one player posed the question: “What ult would hurt to die to the most in real life?”

The responses were pretty clear, with Ramattra’s ultimate topping the polls. The top comment on the post claimed that: “I imagine Ramattra’s must lead to a slow and painful, agonizing death.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

This was helped by the fact that Ramattra explicitly tells his enemies to “suffer” every time he ults, to the point where the voice line has become a bit of a running joke among Overwatch 2 players. It was even expanded on during the April Fools event.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One player concluded: “I think it’s safe to assume that he intended for his ult to be slow and agonizing. He doesn’t want to just kill, he wants them to feel it.”

Another close runner-up was Mei ult, which has a similar damage over time effect. It looks like the slow deaths are always going to be the most painful.

for more news and updates on Overwatch 2, check out the latest info on Sombra’s new abilities ahead of her rework, which is slated for Season 7.