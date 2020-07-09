When does Overwatch Summer Games 2020 event begin? Everything we know

It’s been awhile since the last Overwatch event, Anniversary, came to a close, and fans have been eager to find out when the next Summer Games will kick-off.

Summer Games was the first-ever Overwatch event back when the game first launched in 2016. Amusingly, it also coincided with the Olympic Games, and while not an official Olympic crossover, it did feature the introduction of country-specific skins, as well as icons.

Advertisement

The Summer Games event also introduced the Lucio Ball mode, where teams of three try to score as many goals as possible in a Rocket League-like setting with massive soccer balls.

Since its 2016 iteration, Blizzard has enhanced the event to include a short competitive Lucio Ball season with its own leaderboards and rewards.

Advertisement

Additionally, Lucio Ball has seen new maps created exclusively for it in the form of Sydney Harbor Arena and Busan Stadium.

Read More: Sombra Wrecking Ball combo makes Temple of Anubis easy

Of course, the best part about the event is the skins, which take the game’s cast and transform them into summer attire such as Lifeguard McCree, Grillmaster 76 and Tulum Sombra.

Others are more athletic and put the heroes in sports-themed skins like Lacrosse Roadhog, Cricket Junkrat and the ever-popular Fastball Zenyatta.

Advertisement

The question is, when will the event begin? While the 2016, 2017 and 2018 events have begun in early August, the 2019 version started in mid-July.

Read More: Overwatch streamer stunned after drawing on Dorado

Considering the other events began on a Tuesday, it’s likely that the 2020 Summer Games could begin as early as July 14. Other possible dates include July 21, July 28 and August 4.

So far, Blizzard hasn’t started teasing that the event is coming, but once they do, we should have a better idea that the Summer Games is right around the corner.

Advertisement

Until then, players can sink their teeth into the new Competitive Open Queue and try to earn some valuable coins to unlock the new batch of skins that are on the way.

Will this be the year the likes of Ashe and Sigma get Summer Games skins? Only time will tell.