What Overwatch 2 players are expecting from Season 10 Hero Venture

The Overwatch 2 community debated what things they would like to see most from the expected Season 10 DPS Hero, Venture.

Mauga released with the launch of Overwatch 2 Season 8, bringing fearsome firepower to the battlefield. The Tank has continued to make waves after his release, with many calling for Blizzard to nerf the character and his ultimate Cage Fight.

Many players were fed up with Mauga’s dominance in the current Overwatch meta, and with Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson revealing more details about Venture, they decided to look ahead to the new Season 10 Hero.

Article continues after ad

Here is what the Overwatch community expects most from the upcoming DPS Hero Venture.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 fans want these things for Venture

One Overwatch 2 player had clearly had enough of Mauga, and decided to look ahead to the future of Blizzard’s competitive shooter:

“Do you have any expectations about Venture?” They asked the rest of the community.

The original poster wanted her to be similar to the Rocket Hammer-toting Tank Reinhardt, expecting the DPS Hero to have “a cheerful personality and funny voice lines.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

For others, humor and wordplay were key to the character, and there was overwhelming support for Venture to have a specific respawn quip.

“If Venture doesn’t have “Nothing Ventured, nothing gained” as a respawn voice-line or something the devs are just inept.” One person said.

Article continues after ad

Despite the gameplay aspect of Mauga drawing many complaints from Overwatch 2 players, there were surprisingly few expectations surrounding Venture’s kit. People were more concerned about whether Venture would have a furry friend joining her on the battlefield or not.

Article continues after ad

“Kiriko has a fox, Brig a cat, Sojourn a dog, and Bastion a bird, I want a mole for Venture,” someone commented.

However, there were some legitimate concerns players had about Venture’s kit, like how much her gameplay would revolve around her drill: “Gameplay-wise I am worried about the dig, not for being OP but for making way too many out-of-bounds bugs happen.”

Article continues after ad

When Venture finally arrives in Overwatch 2, keep up-to-date with our Overwatch 2 page for all the latest tips and tricks to make the most of the DPS Hero.