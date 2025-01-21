What is Diff in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 is one of those games that can be a little intimidating to start, with some of that relating to specific terms that experienced players use. One of those is Diff, but what exactly is it?

In any online shooter, or competitive games more generally, there are always colloquial terms or specific phrases that players will use. In games like League of Legends, phrases like Baron and Elder mean nothing to those who don’t play but are some of the more important words to immediately recognize if you do.

Overwatch 2 is no exception, and many of the words that players regularly use are not found anywhere else. Though Diff is not one of those, it’s a regular feature in OW chat, and that might not be the only place you see it if you enjoy competitive multiplayer titles.

Diff carries the same meaning in several games

Essentially, Diff is simply a shorter way to type difference. Within the context of competitive multiplayer, it’s used to place blame on a particular individual.

To lay it out clearly, if you’re playing Tank in Overwatch 2 and aren’t doing particularly well, while the enemy Tank smashes it for their own team, you may start to receive messages saying Tank Diff. This basically signposts that your team thinks the enemy Tank is better.

In League of Legends, calls like this can work in two ways. Again, it could be used to point out that the enemy in your position is better – i.e., Jungle Diff or ADC Diff. Equally, in modes where the same champion can appear on both sides, there may be some who start shouting Teemo Diff or Viego Diff, if one player falls behind.

In any case, it’s not particularly an accusation that you want to be levied against you, so make sure to unleash your A-game and set the difference in the opposite direction.