Overwatch

Unique Overwatch idea turns Mercy emote into amazing utility ability

Published: 22/Dec/2020 17:20

by Michael Gwilliam
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch is a game chock-full of all sorts of hero abilities ranging from speed boosts to exploding mechs, but one thing it seemingly lacks is a way to provide major vertical mobility – until now.

Mercy’s kit is one of the most powerful heroes in the game, with the ability to bring fallen comrades back from the dead, a steady healing output, damage boost and self-regenerating health.

Now, thanks to the Overwatch Workshop, she has one more trick up her sleeve and it could be a real game changer if it ever was added to the hero.

Making use of Mercy’s new Flurry emote, which was added with the Winter Wonderland 2020 update, the Swiss support can spin her staff creating a gust of wind effect.

Blizzard Entertainment
Sending players vertically could be a great utility.

Content creator MiniKiwi710 used this effect to make it seem like Mercy can launch an ally or enemy hero skyward, as seen how Ana goes flying up into the air, as if she was channeling her inner Pharah.

In Overwatch, some heroes have abilities that grant them vertical mobility, but hardly any can be used on allies with the exception of Mei’s Ice Wall and Symmetra’s Teleporter.

Being able to send a teammate up vertically could be an extremely welcome addition to the game and could open the door to some brand new strategies. For example, having a McCree activate DeadEye only to be sent upwards by Mercy, giving the cowboy a larger view of the battlefield where he can score multiple frags.

It could also open up tactics revolving around access to the high ground, letting heroes who normally wouldn’t be on certain parts of the map now fight from those positions.

From an offensive point of view, against enemies, one may view the ability similar to that of Sigma’s Gravitic Flux. It’s unclear what exactly the damage properties for the move would be, but it could potentially provide some use in close quarters combat.

With Overwatch 2 bringing in multiple new heroes, there is always a chance that one of them has an ability just like the one being tested in the Workshop. Hopefully, something just like it gets added to the game at some point.

Overwatch

Doomfist rollout in Overwatch flattens enemies on Dorado

Published: 22/Dec/2020 15:36

by Lauren Bergin
Doomfist Dorado Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

Doomfist

An Overwatch player has discovered this insane rollout for Doomfist that destroys the enemy team on Dorado.

Overwatch’s Mexican inspired map Dorado has to be one of the game’s most difficult. With back alleys providing easy flanks and the copious rooftops offering players easy access to the high ground, Dorado is a DPS player’s heaven.

This is especially true for Doomfist players. While some reddit users have found a way to combat the Nigerian villain’s pesky ultimate, Dorado presents a whole host of opportunities to utilize his aggressive combat style to dominate once more.

Enter this DPS player’s insane Doomfist rollout which will leave the enemy team needing a lot of healing, if not a Mercy Resurrect…

Doomfist, Reaper and Widowmaker
Blizzard
Doomfist is one of Talon’s most terrifying agents, and this Dorado rollout makes him even scarier.

Doomfist rollout on Dorado destroys enemies

Reddit user gontilordofmtg has exposed a cool new spot for Doomfist mains to wreak havoc from on Dorado from the rooftops.

The player is first seen Rocket Punching an enemy to their demise on one of the balconies lining the costal houses. From here, they’re in prime position to watch the payload pass through checkpoint A.

Using the Rising Uppercut to jump onto the top of the yellow building to the right hand side, gontilordofmtg then uses the Rocket Punch once again to weave around the building’s roof, landing slap bang in the middle of the enemy team with a decimating Seismic Slam.

What’s important to note here is that Doomfist’s Seismic Slam’s damage increases with the amount of time that he’s airborne, making his eventual impact here do insane damage as he’s been in the air since ascending the building.

My new completely impractical doomfist rollout from r/Overwatch

Despite claiming that it’s “impractical,” this rollout is insanely useful. This section of Dorado often sees attackers and defenders skirmish it out on the flat area of land connecting the area with the statue to the adjacent house. By utilizing the high ground as the infamous Talon Agent, DPS players can literally change the tide of the fight.

It’s a complex chain to perform correctly, but in the end the results are clearly worth it. Jump into Dorado and have a few tries at this first, then you’ll be able to execute it as smooth as you like. From there, Dorado is yours for the taking!