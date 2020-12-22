Unique Overwatch idea turns Mercy emote into amazing utility ability

Overwatch is a game chock-full of all sorts of hero abilities ranging from speed boosts to exploding mechs, but one thing it seemingly lacks is a way to provide major vertical mobility – until now.

Mercy’s kit is one of the most powerful heroes in the game, with the ability to bring fallen comrades back from the dead, a steady healing output, damage boost and self-regenerating health.

Now, thanks to the Overwatch Workshop, she has one more trick up her sleeve and it could be a real game changer if it ever was added to the hero.

Making use of Mercy’s new Flurry emote, which was added with the Winter Wonderland 2020 update, the Swiss support can spin her staff creating a gust of wind effect.

Content creator MiniKiwi710 used this effect to make it seem like Mercy can launch an ally or enemy hero skyward, as seen how Ana goes flying up into the air, as if she was channeling her inner Pharah.

Read More: Doomfist rollout in Overwatch flattens enemies on Dorado

In Overwatch, some heroes have abilities that grant them vertical mobility, but hardly any can be used on allies with the exception of Mei’s Ice Wall and Symmetra’s Teleporter.

Being able to send a teammate up vertically could be an extremely welcome addition to the game and could open the door to some brand new strategies. For example, having a McCree activate DeadEye only to be sent upwards by Mercy, giving the cowboy a larger view of the battlefield where he can score multiple frags.

Cool hero ability for #mercy by @MiniKiwi710 using her new emote, made in the overwatch workshop pic.twitter.com/8TEjo7tlmj — Andy Bohan #Underdogs 🇮🇪 (@andygmb1) December 21, 2020

It could also open up tactics revolving around access to the high ground, letting heroes who normally wouldn’t be on certain parts of the map now fight from those positions.

Read More: Incredible Overwatch skin concept turns Zenyatta into a billiards pro

From an offensive point of view, against enemies, one may view the ability similar to that of Sigma’s Gravitic Flux. It’s unclear what exactly the damage properties for the move would be, but it could potentially provide some use in close quarters combat.

With Overwatch 2 bringing in multiple new heroes, there is always a chance that one of them has an ability just like the one being tested in the Workshop. Hopefully, something just like it gets added to the game at some point.