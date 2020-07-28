"Unbearable" Overwatch bug is causing Brigitte to ruin ally abilities

A new Overwatch bug has been discovered, and it completely turns Brigitte into a griefer for allied teammates.

Discovered by Sombra streamer 'Fitzy,' the bug makes it so that when an ally receives Brigitte’s Repair Pack, their screen will glitch out by the time the ability’s effect wears off.

Repair Pack heals for 110 HP over two seconds and can be applied even when an ally is at full health. Once those two seconds are over, any hero who received the Repair Pack will have an ability that requires the holding down of a mouse button to appear canceled.

In a Twitter video, Fitzy went through every ability that is affected by the bug - and there are some major issues that arise from it.

Repair pack finishing breaks every "Hold Mouse Click" in the game. This is only a visual bug for the user. pic.twitter.com/Johx7Ny5bF — Fitzyhere (@Fitzyhere) July 28, 2020

The biggest problem seems to be to the detriment of Reinhardt players, as makes it seem like they've dropped their shield.

Apparently, several other players have had unfortunte run-ins with the glitch, as quite a few voiced their grievances over the matter in the comments.

“Fitzy, you’re a genius, THANK YOU for finding this,” Twitch streamer 'Flats' replied. “This was unbearable on Rein, because I kept ‘dropping’ shield, and it messed with my brain.”

Other heroes had pretty significant visual issues with the interaction, as well. For instance, while holding down the button to Rocket Punch, Doomfist will suddenly look like he canceled the charge.

Fitzy you’re a genius THANK YOU for finding this, this was unbearable on rein because i kept “dropping” shield and it messed with my brain — Flats (@Flats_OW) July 28, 2020

A Symmetra trying to launch a fully charged beam attack will have the energy appear like it’s being fired late, or was interrupted somehow.

Another weird interaction comes when Zenyatta is trying to launch a full volley of orbs. Right as the Repair Pack runs out, the attack appears to be extremely delayed.

For Mercy players, her beam will look like it disconnected from an ally as soon as Brigitte’s ability wears off.

Brig armor pack breaks hammond holding on to payloads too. pic.twitter.com/U2Cyylv5EP — Fitzyhere (@Fitzyhere) July 28, 2020

Finally, it also seems like Brigitte has been the reason for Wrecking Ball players “falling through maps.”

According to Fitzy, it only happens when Hammond has grappled onto a payload. It certainly explains all the bizarre clips that have popped up recently, with Ball players freaking out as their screen gets turned inside out.

Thus far, Blizzard hasn’t announced a fix is in the works, but we can only expect some sort of patch to be in development as this visual bug is completely ruining games for many players.