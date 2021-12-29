Twitch streamer destroys toxic Overwatch player after asking for 1v1

Overwatch Twitch streamer Aramori was not going to take toxic abuse lying down after a player on her team kept flaming over a lack of heals.

It’s not uncommon to see Overwatch matches devolve into shouting matches and flame wars depending on if the game is going well or not.

In ranked, where chances are you won’t know everyone on your team, chemistry and synergy may not be on point and as such, it can be frustrating.

Normally, the best thing to do is just take a deep breath and play to the best of your ability, but that’s not happened when a player called out Aramori for her performance.

he was playing like a dumbass and pinging over and over for heals; called our healers dogshit so i flamed him pretty fucking hard after going back and forth he asked for a 1v1 LMFAO — Aramori (@Aramori_OW) December 28, 2021

Overwatch streamer takes down toxic player

According to Aramori, during her game, a player kept on pinging for heals and kept calling the supports on the team “dogsh*t.”

After the two exchanged heated words, the gamer decided to up the ante.

“After going back and forth he asked for a 1v1,” she explained.

In the video, despite playing as Ana, she was able to spank her opponent as he went Doomfist, Echo, Ana, Tracer, and Soldier – all heroes that should be able to take down the support character.

dont ask to 1v1 if you're just going to shit ur pants once we actually fight 😱 and yes; i do melee to BM https://t.co/S9ICIgIZIF pic.twitter.com/bSZOjvuM60 — Aramori (@Aramori_OW) December 28, 2021

Hilariously, the streamer was able to pull ahead 30-6 in a beatdown of epic proportions, much to the joy of others watching the broadcast. Plus, she would frequently melee for some extra BM.

“Watching Aramori absolutely destroy a mega-ego meanie guy from comp in 1v1 has made my entire year, and the year hasn’t even started yet,” a fan tweeted.

Hopefully, the toxic player learned his lesson and won’t be as rude in ranked play after being obliterated for his behavior.