Tracer stars in new Overwatch Dark Horse comic series 'London Calling'

Blizzard has just lifted the lid on the first new Dark Horse Overwatch comic series since 2018 as Tracer spearheads the five-part 'London Calling' narrative.

Overwatch is a universe ripe with storytelling opportunities. From flashback missions to full-blown cinematics and even subtle voice lines, Blizzard often pushes narrative development in a number of ways.

Comics have always been a big focus with plenty of unique stories told through the medium over the years. Dark Horse Comics released 16 single issue adventures from 2016 to 2018.

Meanwhile, Blizzard launched a few other separate comics online for free.

The latest Overwatch comic has finally been revealed, as Tracer stars in the new 'London Calling' series, and her own new mini-event. From when the series takes place in the lore, to where you can read it, here’s what you need to know.

Overwatch London Calling comic series

Years after Overwatch is disbanded, Tracer looks for new ways to lend a hand. Sprint into TRACER-LONDON CALLING, a brand new comic from @DarkHorseComics.



Read the comic today. Play Tracer's Comic Challenge on September 15.



🏃‍♀️: https://t.co/we4GAuSZ9l pic.twitter.com/7PWY7icAnP — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 14, 2020

Tracer’s exclusive comic series spans five-parts as the Overwatch icon journeys through her hometown. Having partnered with Dark Horse Comics yet again, the new series is penned by Canadian writer Mariko Tamaki and illustrated by Babs Tarr of Batgirl fame.

Throughout the new narrative, the powerhouse comic duo will be telling the story of a younger Tracer. The story will follow her through the streets of London as she comes to grips with life after Overwatch disbanded.

How to read the new Tracer comic series

The first issue of London Calling is available online for free. The 23-page introduction sets up the new adventure as Tracer meets new Omnic forces living away from regular society in the ‘underworld.’ Following the Omnic Crisis just prior, the race of sentient robots are fighting for “equality and an end to discrimination against their kind.”

There’s no telling where the story might go across all five issues. Though the second installment calls on some familiar names. Tekhartha Mondatta, an Omnic monk, is set to appear in the second issue. He’s attending a rally in London, likely setting the scene just before the events of the 2016 animated short ‘Alive.’

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U130wnpi-C0

Each subsequent issue is expected to launch digitally on a monthly basis. However, there will also be a physical edition that compiles all five issues “in the coming months.”

With the Overwatch storyline set to jump forward in the game’s sequel, London Calling could be our last look back to the past for quite some time. Keep your eyes peeled in the weeks to come as each monthly installment is sure to bring about new revelations in the Overwatch universe.