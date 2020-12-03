Terrifying Hanzo skin concept transforms Overwatch’s favorite archer

Most Overwatch players will admit that they barely ever play a game without either Hanzo or Genji making an appearance. This new skin idea, however, makes Hanzo even more terrifying.
Of all the phrases players don’t want to hear in Overwatch, Hanzo’s “ryuuga wagateki wo kurau!” has to be the most hated. It’s literally panic incarnated, especially as you and your team scramble to escape from the jaws of the oncoming dragons and, by doing so, make yourselves easy pickings for the other enemy players.
Love him or hate him, however, Hanzo has become one of Overwatch’s most iconic characters, and his brother Genji is hot on his heels as another fan favorite. Both have been transferred into Blizzard’s MOBA Heroes of the Storm due to their popularity, and feature in several of the game’s animated stories.
Hanzo’s recent Halloween skin mades him even more terrifying, but one fan has went a step further to create a skin for the archer that represents exactly what his enemies see him as: Satan himself.
Hanzo’s Legendary Dai-Tengu skin is certainly spooky, but this concept even creepier.
A cool concept from Overwatch player luke2377 sees Hanzo recreated as a devilish version of himself, and it’s something that really would strike fear into the hearts of the enemy team.
The comment section has some pretty hilarious quips from various fans scattered throughout, but ultimately r/Overwatch has given luke2377’s skin an overwhelming thumbs up.
One fan expressed more than just approval; they admitted that they ‘love it’. No doubt this was music to the artist’s ears, because you don’t get much higher praise than that! A second comment suggest that Blizzard actually replace the recent Halloween skin with this one next spooky season.
One final comment literally summed up the thoughts of Overwatch fans everywhere (except for Hanzo players of course): ‘Hanzo doesn’t need a skin to be the devil’.
So is this Hanzo skin better than Blizzard’s own design? Reddit certainly seems to think so, and the amount of detail that the artist has put into creating the skin certainly makes it a viable alternative.
We’ll see what happens next Halloween, but until then keep ducking and diving because there’s a Hanzo somewhere ready to land that headshot.
One of the coolest things about Valorant is the range of beautiful and expertly-crafted skins that you can equip to make your weapons stand out. Here’s a rundown of every skin in Riot Games’ FPS, as well as everything you need to know about them.
Valorant has become one of the most popular FPS games in the world. Drawing influence from games like CS:GO and Overwatch, the game and its esports scene have been an instant success.
Alongside the colorful abilities that make Valorant stand out among competitors, another aspect of the game is its skins. Riot Games have always had a knack for developing beautiful skin designs and executing them flawlessly, and Valorant is no exception.
Below you’ll find a detailed list of what skins are available in Valorant, how they are priced and how to get them. However, we need to start off slow, so let’s begin with the skin tier lists.
Skin Price tier in Valorant
Just as in other Riot Games series, skins in Valorant are ranked by tier. Select tier is the lowest and therefore cheapest skin line, with Exclusive sitting at the other end of the scale. Let’s dive right into the base prices for each tier and their associated icons in the store:
Select Edition (SE), blue circle: 875 VP (~ $7) per individual skin, 3,500 VP (~$32) per bundle.
Deluxe Edition (DE), green rhombus: 1275 VP (~$12) per individual skin, 5,100 (~$47) per bundle.
Premium Edition (PE), upside down pink triangle: 1775 VP (~$17) per individual skin, 7,100 VP (~$75) per bundle.
Ultra Edition (UE), yellow diamond: 2475 VP (~$25) per individual skin, 9,900 VP (~$100) per bundle.
Exclusive Edition (XE), upside down orange pentagon: Varies.
Each skin has its own custom animations, reload, sound effects and death animations. Some can even evolve as you level up your weapon, changing the way that the look and react.
Wait, Valorant has evolving weapon skins?
The short answer is yes, Valorant has evolving skins, but these are only available for some weapons and skin lines. In order to start levelling up your skins you need to partake in the Battle Pass Challenges and start earning Radianite Points.
As you level up skins they’ll start to do different things, such as include new animations, sounds and more. The higher your weapon’s level, the cooler the skin, so it’s absolutely worth the grind to be able to flex how hard you’ve worked.
OK great, so where can I buy Valorant skins?
Skins are available through Battle Pass missions as well as in the store, and often come as all-inclusive bundles upon release.