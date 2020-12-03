Terrifying Hanzo skin concept transforms Overwatch’s favorite archer

Most Overwatch players will admit that they barely ever play a game without either Hanzo or Genji making an appearance. This new skin idea, however, makes Hanzo even more terrifying.

Of all the phrases players don’t want to hear in Overwatch, Hanzo’s “ryuuga wagateki wo kurau!” has to be the most hated. It’s literally panic incarnated, especially as you and your team scramble to escape from the jaws of the oncoming dragons and, by doing so, make yourselves easy pickings for the other enemy players.

Love him or hate him, however, Hanzo has become one of Overwatch’s most iconic characters, and his brother Genji is hot on his heels as another fan favorite. Both have been transferred into Blizzard’s MOBA Heroes of the Storm due to their popularity, and feature in several of the game’s animated stories.

Hanzo’s recent Halloween skin mades him even more terrifying, but one fan has went a step further to create a skin for the archer that represents exactly what his enemies see him as: Satan himself.

A cool concept from Overwatch player luke2377 sees Hanzo recreated as a devilish version of himself, and it’s something that really would strike fear into the hearts of the enemy team.

Pictured with bright red skin, dark eyes and protruding horns that you can almost imagine animated to glow with smoking embers, the archer is both recognisable yet entirely different.

Luke should be commended for ensuring that the skin is true to form and doesn’t lose all of the characteristics that make Hanzo so unique.

Overwatch fans react

The comment section has some pretty hilarious quips from various fans scattered throughout, but ultimately r/Overwatch has given luke2377’s skin an overwhelming thumbs up.

One fan expressed more than just approval; they admitted that they ‘love it’. No doubt this was music to the artist’s ears, because you don’t get much higher praise than that! A second comment suggest that Blizzard actually replace the recent Halloween skin with this one next spooky season.

One final comment literally summed up the thoughts of Overwatch fans everywhere (except for Hanzo players of course): ‘Hanzo doesn’t need a skin to be the devil’.

So is this Hanzo skin better than Blizzard’s own design? Reddit certainly seems to think so, and the amount of detail that the artist has put into creating the skin certainly makes it a viable alternative.

We’ll see what happens next Halloween, but until then keep ducking and diving because there’s a Hanzo somewhere ready to land that headshot.