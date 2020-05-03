Talented Overwatch fan turns every character into a Marvel superhero

An extremely talented Overwatch fan has redesigned every character in the style of Marvel’s comic books –with incredible results.

With Echo confirmed to be the last hero released before Overwatch 2, the original OW saga is nearly complete. But we wouldn’t feel satisfied without another project reaching its conclusion: Xtremee_ghost’s “Marvelwatch Madness” series.

We’ve covered Xtremee_ghost, as they’re known on Reddit and Instagram, before. Like Torbjorn manages to build a perfect turret on cooldown, this artist seems to drop a beautiful, stylized superhero version of new Overwatch characters every release.

With Sigma, Baptiste and Echo as the latest heroes to be released, Xtremee_ghost decided to reimagine each as characters from the Avengers: Magneto, Nick Fury, and Vision, respectively.

Most of his art has been on-point, with the Thor series of Torbjorn, Brigitte and Reinhardt being a hilarious personal favorite (chonky Thor was such a hit in Avengers: Endgame, so it’s no wonder that mini and jumbo Thors are a delight to look at).

Read more: Overwatch fan finishes reimagining every Overwatch hero as Marvel characters

But something feels neatly poignant with this Echo piece. In 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, Vision is the manifestation of the J.A.R.V.I.S. artificial intelligence programmed by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner into a synthetic body, powered by the Mind Stone. Echo, similarly, is a robot powered by adaptive artificial intelligence, programmed by Overwatch’s Dr. Mina Liao.

In Age of Ultron, Vision is a controversial ally who then proves himself to be pure of heart by being able to lift Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir. In Overwatch canon, Echo is considered so dangerous, despite Liao’s helpful programming, that she is placed under a quarantine by risk-averse leadership – before being asked to, once again, join the fight.

Aside from the similarities in their story, the two also share sharp visual characteristics. Particularly, both have smooth oval heads with something glowing in the middle of their frankly large foreheads.

Each can fly, each can shoot beams and, apparently, each can be redesigned seamlessly.

Like most of Xtremee_ghost’s art, Sigma and Baptiste’s adaptations are also stunning. But we had to give a shout out to the Echo x Vision crossover for being so tight, both visually and narratively.

On Reddit, he expressed feelings for this project and, like us, anticipation for the next installment in the Overwatch franchise: “It was fun doing this project, now I’ll leave it to rest until OW2.”