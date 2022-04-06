Surprise Overwatch menu update may be teasing more nighttime maps on the way soon

With the arrival of the first Overwatch Anniversary Remix event, players quickly spotted a surprising backdrop in the main menu. With our first look at what appears to be a nighttime version of Watchpoint: Gibraltar, it could be teasing new map variants on the way.

When Overwatch 2 was first unveiled at BlizzCon 2019, details were extremely limited. Just a few hero redesigns were on display, along with one new game mode in focus.

Though from the very beginning, even with a small presentation, developers made one thing abundantly clear. Existing Overwatch maps are all set to be revamped in key ways with the launch of the sequel.

From dynamic weather effects to day and night cycles, a range of new systems were teased for Overwatch 2. Now, with the 2022 Anniversary Remix event live, a surprising map change in the menus could be teasing these systems are also on the way for the original game in the near future.

While the focus for the latest Overwatch event has been on recolored skins and the lack of new content, a secret change with the main menu has now captured everyone’s attention.

Seemingly without explanation, a night version of Watchpoint: Gibraltar has randomly appeared. Reddit user ‘PlumSloosh’ was among the first to spot this surprise upon loading into the event.

Given only a select number of existing maps, like Eichenwalde, for instance, have ever appeared in rotation with darker themes, there’s no telling how this Gibraltar variant ended up in the mix.

Blizzard hasn’t announced any new night maps on the way, nor have any developers addressed this menu update. While it could certainly just be a bug, with the level of detail on display, it could very well be a teaser for a future update.

With full revamps set for each and every map, Gibraltar could be next in line for a reveal. Better yet, players in the original game could even get their hands on this remixed version soon, seeing as it’s already slipped through the cracks.

We’ll have to wait and see if that’s indeed the case. For the time being, nighttime Gibraltar is only visible through the game’s main menu.

Be sure to keep your eyes open for any other subtle map changes in the latest patch. It could all be pointing towards the long-awaited arrival of new Overwatch 2 features.