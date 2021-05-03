Stunning 90's-inspired Overwatch skin concept would be perfect for Echo - Dexerto

As the 1990s slip further into the history books, one Overwatch fan has created a Sky Dancer Echo skin concept inspired by the iconic 90s toy.
Despite claims that Overwatch is has hit a bit of a wall with new content, the game’s community is still going stronger than ever.
Creative juices are at a peak right now, with one cosplayer pulling out this stunning Mei cosplay, while another artist unveiled a terrifying yet adorable Goofy inspired Roadhog skin.
A new concept is on the block, though, and it transforms DPS nightmare Echo into a toy that any 90s child will instantly recognise.
Advertisement
Overwatch fan creates Sky Dancer Echo skin concept
In a dedicated Reddit thread, user Guto92 writes that their “girlfriend made this Echo skin concept as part of her portfolio to apply to a school to become a concept artist.”
Inspired by the classic 90s “Sky Dancer” toys, which allowed users to launch a beautiful fairy style doll into the sky by pulling a string, everything about this idea is perfect.
- Read More: Best Overwatch skin concepts
Dressed in pastel colors, Echo is seen sporting a baby pink and blue bun, just as the toys used to. Her ‘skin’ is dyed a deep pink, with her ballet style outfit channeling every color of the rainbow. It’s one of the few concepts we’ve seen take on a more human version of the DPS omnic, and it’s pretty spectacular.
Advertisement
It’s the wings, though, that really attract attention. With the toys always renowned for their colorful butterfly-esque wings, Echo’s robotic boosters have been transformed into minty green fairy wings that look like they’ve come straight out of a fairytale.
My girlfriend made this echo skin concept as part of her portfolio to apply to a school to become a concept artist. I’m really proud of her and wanted to share. from Overwatch
Not only is this skin beautifully designed, it’s such an iconic throwback to our childhood. In unstable times, a smile can really brighten your day, and this idea will really make you grin.
Guto92 writes: “I’m really proud of her [their girlfriend] and wanted to share,” and we’re glad they did. We can’t wait to see more future designs, especially if they’re as nostalgic as this one!
Advertisement