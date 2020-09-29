Spooky D.Va and Mercy Overwatch skin ideas are perfect for Halloween

One Overwatch fan and artist has started Spooky Season off right with a couple of awesome skin ideas for Mercy and D.Va, the latter of which still doesn't have a Halloween Terror skin more than four years after release.

It's that time of year again: the air is getting chilly, leaves are changing, and Overwatch fans are fretting over which heroes will be getting new cosmetics for the Halloween Terror 2020 event.

Halloween Terror is definitely one of the most popular seasonal events each year, giving players the chance to unlock some of the best hero skins ever made, and yes, we are talking about Witch Mercy.

Overwatch fan and D.Va/Mercy fanatic u/ohniart decided to take the usual speculation one step further, and come up with their own Halloween skin designs for the characters.

Mercy already has what many consider to be the best seasonal skin of them all – Witch Mercy – in her arsenal, but we have to admit Ohni's design wouldn't be too bad of an addition either.

Giving her giant horns, a tail that looks like a spinal column and an abundance of skulls makes the healer almost as edgy as Reaper himself (almost). She has enough skins as it is, but this would definitely be a great addition to her lineup.

Next up is D.Va, who has been transformed into an adorably evil sister of the cloth with the "Possessed Nun D.Va" skin. Straight up, this would be an amazing treat for the hero who has yet to see her own Halloween skin after more than four years, and hopefully her MEKA looks just as cool.

D.Va did just get an amazing new skin for the 2020 OWL All-Stars event, but hopefully, that isn't just a cop-out so devs have an excuse for not giving us a Halloween skin for her this year.

Whatever happens, new D.Va skin or not, Overwatch's Halloween Terror event usually gets going in the first or second week of October each year, so be sure to stick with Dexerto for all the latest spooky OW news, updates and leaks as they happen.