Sources: Overwatch League recruits Brad Ross from NBA2K League as new operations lead

NBA 2K League’s operations lead Brad Ross is set to join the Overwatch League as their new head of competitive operations for the coming season, multiple sources have confirmed to Dexerto.

Brad Ross is a name that resonates among old-school Overwatch fans. A former professional player who went by the nickname ‘PYYYOUR’, he notably competed for Splyce in the early days of the game’s competitive scene.

He went on to coach Houston Outlaws’ academy team, GG Esports Academy, before co-founding Triumph in late 2018. The following year, he joined the NBA 2K League’s operations team, which he will be leaving on March 9.

In announcing his imminent departure from the NBA2K League on Twitter, Ross mentioned that he is about to “take a new direction in my career.”

To the NBA and 2K Community pic.twitter.com/VmrgefZmeo — Bradford Ross (@PYYYOUR) March 2, 2022

His addition to the OWL’s team is the latest indicator of the league’s intention to bring in people with knowledge of the professional scene. In February, it was announced that former LA Valiant General Manager Mike ‘Packing10’ Szklanny had been hired to manage the Overwatch League’s competition operations, the same department that Ross will run.

The hiring comes at a time when the Overwatch League’s players and coaches are about to secure access to a beta version of Overwatch 2 in anticipation of the start of the new season on May 5.

Sources have said that teams are currently going through the required protocols to obtain access to the sequel, as Dexerto reported on February 23.