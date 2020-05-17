Sombra hacks the Overwatch arcade in another Blizzard World easter egg

Overwatch players have uncovered another easter egg inside Blizzard World that lets Sombra show off her hacking skills inside the arcade.

Though Blizzard World has been a part of the Overwatch map pool since 2017, players are still uncovering the secrets that are still hidden below the surface – especially when it comes to references for games like Warcraft and Hearthstone.

Players have found ways to mess with the shark that sits on the edge of Booty Bay and even a nod to a legendary item drop from Diablo 3, but as plenty of other secrets still remain, a new Sombra-specific easter egg has been uncovered that allows her to show off her hacking abilities.

Advertisement

The easter egg was posted to the Overwatch subreddit by Reddit user Owlero showing that if you head into Blizzard World’s arcade with Sombra, she will mess with the pop-a-shot basketball machines.

Read More: Hilarious Overwatch easter egg brutally roasts Torbjorn on Blizzard World

Now, that doesn’t mean that you can start picking the balls up and throw off your basketball skills like Steph Curry, but you will shoot up the leaderboards anyway. In fact, both machines will immediately change their current scores from blank to 9999 – giving her the high score.

Though Owlero did manage to actually manage to knock one of the balls throw the hoop, it didn’t change their score by any extra digits – leaving Sombra with the score of 9999.

Advertisement

While it might not be the most game-changing easter egg, players gave the secret plenty of praise. “These little things make the game great,” commented fellow Reddit user quiickXD.

Read More: Overwatch reveals glorious Huitzilopochtli Zenyatta Anniversary skin

Players are still uncovering plenty of easter eggs around the Blizzard World map, however, there is an apparent bigger secret relating to a World of Warcraft quest lurking under the surface. Whether or not that will ever be uncovered remains to be seen, but it appears as if players are in the easter egg hunting mood.