Sombra hacks in style with “bad gal” Overwatch skin idea

A new skin design for Sombra in Overwatch is perfect for players who want to hack the enemy team into oblivion - and look good doing it.

Sombra has been a fan-favorite Overwatch hero, ever since she was released all the way back in November of 2016 after her big debut at BlizzCon (and to think back then people thought she would be overpowered).

Since then, she's received several stylish skins from Blizzard, but none have reached the level that Chinese concept artist 黑屁_DD was able to achieve.

Called "Bad Gal" Sombra, this skin idea decks everyone's favorite hacker out in some stylish streetwear, gives her blonde hair and even a little Reaper puppet from her "Marioneta" emote.

Let's not overlook those sneakers either, which would easily be the flyest kicks in all of Overwatch, if devs ever decide to add this skin in-game.

Her Uzi is also styled out with a little Rubix Cube keychain, and honestly looks like a style we'd see D.Va rocking as well, since it's in her favorite color - pink.

In case you thought that was the end of it keep in mind that Overwatch fans are some of the most creative out there, and 黑屁_DD definitely went above and beyond with this design, even producing a 3D rendering of what it could look like in the game.

While the chances of this ever actually making it into Overwatch are pretty slim, we will have a number of actual new skins coming to the game in the next couple of weeks with the next event, which hopefully will include Sombra.

Summer Games is always one of the most popular seasonal events in Overwatch and usually starts in mid-July, but the Sigma Maestro challenge probably pushed the start date back a bit. So while we don't know exactly when the festivities will begin, it's safe to say things should kick off in the next few weeks.