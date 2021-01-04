Logo
Overwatch

Soldier 76 becomes stunning Overwatch acrobat in hilarious emote glitch

Published: 4/Jan/2021 5:05

by Brad Norton
Overwatch Soldier 76 gameplay
Blizzard

Soldier 76

Overwatch bugs don’t often come as amusing as this new Soldier 76 issue that’s giving old man Morrison a spring in his step and allowing him to copy emotes from other, more flexible, characters.

Glitches in Overwatch are typically more frustrating than anything else. Whether they’re leaving players trapped in some awkward geometry or outright teleporting you from one spot on the map to another.

However, there are times when glitches can actually be positive. Some have seen teams literally climbing to different maps, for instance, in a real buggy bonding experience. The latest issue falls into that category and gave an entire team a moment of laughter during a recent match on Hollywood.

Despite being one of the older characters in Overwatch, an amusing bug is giving Solider 76 a new source of energy in the most ridiculous way possible.

Overwatch Echo gameplay
Blizzard
Echo can copy other heroes but now she’s got a taste of her own medicine thanks to Soldier.

Each and every hero in Blizzard’s FPS title comes with their own set of emotes. These unlockable cosmetics don’t have any impact on the gameplay itself, other than to mock enemies or make your team laugh.

Soldier 76 has his emotes grounded in reality, being the hardened veteran that he is. Though this glitch throws his set of poses out the window, replacing them with Echo’s high-flying and otherworldly movements.

Every player on the team gathered around to watch Soldier twirl through the air like never before. A dozen spins in the blink of an eye and even a backflip thrown in for good measure. It’s safe to say Morrison has never been quite this nimble before.

There’s no telling how the bug occurred before the match kicked off, but it was enough of a spectacle to draw everyone’s attention until the enemy arrived.

Soldier shows his moves from Overwatch

Oddly enough, there were no recorded voice lines of any kind coming from the other player, so there’s no telling if they had Echo’s full personality to go with the hilarious movement, or just the shock dance moves.

There’s a good reason why emotes are locked to individual characters — Soldier 76 just proved that — but if we could pick from any combination, seeing Roadhog pull off Lucio’s Capoeira emote would be at the top of our list without question.

Gaming

How to watch Awesome Games Done Quick 2021: Stream, schedule, more

Published: 4/Jan/2021 2:31

by Brad Norton
YouTube: Games Done Quick

Awesome Games Done Quick

Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) is back for its 2021 event with all the biggest speedrunners taking part. From when your favorite games will be ripped apart to where you can tune in, here’s everything you need to know.

AGDQ is one of the biggest charity events each and every year on Twitch. Hundreds of thousands tune in from around the world as the week-long event showcases the best of the speedrunning community for a good cause.

From classic video games to modern releases, the best speedrunners are always finding new tricks to break them down. Glitching through the most popular titles is what it’s all about and 2021 is no different.

Dozens of games will be on display throughout the latest event and we’ve got you covered with a guide to keep on top of it all.

How to watch AGDQ 2021


If you’ve never watched an AGDQ event before, tuning in couldn’t be simpler. The stream is broadcast live on the GamesDoneQuick Twitch channel with viewership often in the six-figure range. 

While no in-person event could be held this time around, the show goes on in a digital format. We’ve embedded the channel here for your viewing convenience.

The speedrunners will all be showcasing their talents from home while commentators chime in over the top. As a result, the stream itself won’t be much different from usual.

AGDQ 2021 schedule

Crash Bandicoot trilogy
Activision
The entire Crash Bandicoot trilogy is just one of many impressive feats that will be on display this year.

As per usual, there are no real breaks when it comes to AGDQ. The stream will be live throughout the entire seven-day run from January 3 to January 10  with different games backing onto one another the whole way through.

A ton of iconic video games are all lined up for their respective runners. From the classic Mario and Zelda titles to newer releases like Celeste and Minecraft Dungeons. Of course, the event wouldn’t be quite the same without a few extremely niche titles as well.

Michael Jordan: Chaos in the Windy City for the SNES and The Mummy for the PS1 is just the tip of the iceberg. Tuning in at any random hour could have you watching some hilarious speedruns.

You can check the full schedule for every single speedrun on the official Games Done Quick site.

AGDQ event
YouTube: Games Done Quick
Last year’s event smashed records with over $3 million raised for charity.

Hundreds of thousands in charitable donations come through each and every year during the AGDQ event.

That trend looks to continue on in 2021 with the gaming community coming together to celebrate in this uniquely special way.