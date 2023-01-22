Sojourn Mercy pocket to receive changes in Overwatch 2 Season 3

Sojourn and Mercy have been the dynamic duo of Overwatch 2 Season 2, Community Manager Jodie Grace shared that “changes” will be coming to bring their effectiveness down.

Sojourn has been one of the most powerful heroes in Overwatch 2 since the game’s launch. With her original iteration being able to pick off any 200-health hero with a headshot instantly, she’s been a priority pick for skilled players to carry their games with.

After nerfs to her kit in Seasons 1 & 2, she needs Mercy’s help to regain her full potential strength. However, the pair has been making waves throughout the game’s many modes, and players are sick of it.

Fortunately, Blizzard’s community manager Jodie Grace has replied to a tweet about the dominance of Sojourn Mercy, stating that changes will be coming in Season 3 of Overwatch 2. Grace’s reply aligns with Blizzard’s new commitment to communicating changes to players more frequently before the wake of Season 3.

Since not much is known about what changes the pair may receive, players are unsure which of the heroes may receive bigger nerfs.

Parts of the community have vehemently defended Mercy, as her value as a support hero only massively improves when her damage boost allows DPS heroes to go over damage breakpoints making them far more lethal.

Sojourn has been arguably the most powerful hero since the game’s release, and it appears that the community doesn’t mind if she’s brought down a few tiers to give other DPS heroes an opportunity to shine a little bit more.

As we don’t know much about the exact changes coming to both of the heroes, only time will tell if Blizzard is able to solve the Sojourn Mercy dilemma in Overwatch 2 Season 3.