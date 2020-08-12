Sneaky Widowmaker spot on Volskaya can score early frags in Overwatch

Scoring the first kill in Overwatch normally leads to a team fight victory, but sometimes, opening the match with a pick right out of spawn can be enough to tilt the enemy team. A little known Widowmaker spot on Volskaya Industries can do just that.

Volakaya is an Assault/2CP map, and normally requires a lot of coordination from the attacking team in order to capture the objectives. However, in ranked play, it can be difficult to get said coordination to work, and as a result, it can be increasingly frustrating.

Advertisement

This is where scoring eliminations with heroes like Widowmaker can make a major difference and ramp up that frustration factor for the attackers.

Twitch streamer 'echidna_ow' showcased a truly unique spot with the sniper hero that can score eliminations seconds into the round.

Advertisement

Right before entering the first choke point where defenders normally set up, there a rooftop of sorts that Widowmaker can grapple up to. While she can’t remain positioned there, skilled players can still fire off a single shot while airborne.

Read More: Hilarious new Overwatch glitch is literally turning heroes into doors

As you can see in the video, the grapple spot gives echidna_ow a view of the attackers’ spawn. In fact, in the clip, there were two possible targets available with the Mercy and opposing Widowmaker.

Just as the spawn doors opened, echidna_ow was able to score a lightning-fast kill onto the Widowmaker. Considering this was in extra rounds, and the enemy team only had two minutes to work with, forcing the opponents to wait for their teammate to respawn is a major benefit.

Advertisement

Or, as was the case in the clip, echidna_ow forced the enemy Mercy to use her Resurrection ability on the Widow, putting it on a 30 second cool down.

Read More: Overwatch technique lets Zenyatta transcend to the high ground

This Overwatch trick can also work if you are familiar with enemy spawn timers, and can pinpoint the moment they’ll be leaving spawn so you can land even more juicy headshots.

Next time you’re on Volskaya, be sure to remember this spot and see if you can land early eliminations to tilt your foes off the planet.