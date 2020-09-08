Snappy Overwatch trick lets Zenyatta kill Tracer with her own Pulse Bomb

Zenyatta is somewhat of a glass cannon in Overwatch, being extremely vulnerable to flankers while packing a tremendous punch in the damage department. Luckily, there’s a neat trick that can sabotage Tracer’s attempts to eliminate him with Pulse Bomb.

Unlike many heroes, Zenyatta’s hitbox is strange in that he’s technically sitting down, meditating in the air. This makes him a prime target for all sorts of enemies, but he’s a special prize for flankers such as Tracer, Genji, Sombra and Doomfist.

While Zenyatta does have some offensive tools to deal with flankers, he often loses out due to how quickly he can be dove upon. His hitbox doesn’t do him any favors either, as it’s incredibly easy for a Tracer to one-clip Zenyatta or stick him with a Pulse Bomb.

That said, if you do end up getting stuck by a Pulse Bomb, there is a bit of trick you can do to turn the tables on your oppressor.

As Twitch streamer 'C_y_B' shows, in a potential final fight on Busan MEKA Base, the support player gets stuck with a Pulse Bomb by the opposing Tracer.

Knowing that his survival can be key to making sure his team wins the round (and doesn’t have to retake with the team already at 99% capture), he makes the smart move to activate his Transcendence ultimate.

Transcendence is unique in that it makes Zenyatta completely invincible during its duration (although he can still be knocked off the map and to his death), and heals anyone around him at a rate of 300 HP per second.

With the Pulse Bomb attached, the Zenyatta player makes the smart decision to purposefully run into the enemy Tracer and eliminate her with her own Pulse Bomb while coming away completely unscathed.

Next time you’re playing Zenyatta and you cannot afford to die, remember this trick and try to take Tracer out yourself.