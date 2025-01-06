Shroud calls Overwatch better than Marvel Rivals: “Don’t disrespect the GOAT’

Marvel Rivals is well on its way to becoming one of the most popular hero shooters ever, but Shroud wants to slow the breaks and pay more respect to its predecessors.

Within 72 hours of the Marvel Rivals servers going live, the 6v6 hero shooter eclipsed 10 million players worldwide across all platforms. The momentum continued to gain steam, as that number doubled nine days later.

Marvel Rivals hit an all-time concurrent player peak of 480,990 on Steam on December 8, and as of January 6, it still sits comfortably as the third most popular game with over 330,000 concurrent players, according to Steam Charts.

Season 1 is set to keep the train rolling in just a few days by introducing new heroes, such as the Human Torch and Sue Storm.

Some hero shooter players are ready to pass the torch from Overwatch to Marvel Rivals as the best game in its genre, yet Shroud is reluctant to hand over the crown so soon.

Shroud demands more Overwatch respect amid Marvel Rivals hype

“Overwatch is absolutely a much better game, but you have to remember that’s comparing a new game to an old game, like Counterstrike to Valorant,” Shroud argued. Of course a new game is going to be more exciting for people.”

Shroud reminded fans how popular Overwatch was when the title burst onto the scene in 2016.

“People forget how good that game was when it came out,” Shroud added. “It ran good, looked good, the frames were insane, anyone could play it, matchmaking was good, that game took over the world. Don’t disrespect the GOAT.”

Blizzard doesn’t share exact player count numbers, so it’s difficult to see how the title is doing today compared to Marvel Rivals. However, Overwatch 2 dropped to its lowest point ever on Steam, at least since its arrival, reaching as low as 16,919 concurrent players.

This number doesn’t tell the whole story because many PC players use BattleNet instead of Steam, and the game is also popular on consoles. Still, the trend does suggest that OW is undoubtedly feeling the heat from the latest hero shooter competitor.