Secret detail in Lucio's Overwatch Jazzy skin is a musician's delight

A small, previously-hidden detail has been found on Lucio’s Jazzy skin in Overwatch that’ll appeal to brass musicians everywhere.

It’s the little details that counts, and more often than not, Blizzard’s Team 4 puts them in for Overwatch. Lunar New Year skins have that little cultural flair deeper than most expect. Legendary skins have unique details that really add up.

While Lucio’s Jazzy skin might, on all appearances, just look like a tidied up version of the Brazilian DJ, there’s a few small homages to the genre that have only been uncovered recently.

Reddit user ‘discardedhankie’ shared a clip of them playing with Jazzy Lucio. While certain things like the key scale on the back of his weapon are noticeable, there’s some smaller things he picked up on.

When you go to reload, instead of a regular cartridge falling out of the chamber, a valve pops out. The valve is just like those inside of a brass instrument, like a trumpet.

Players can only see it for a split second, so one would think it could be a detail the art team would skimp on. However, even the smallest details get counted ⁠— especially for a Legendary skin.

Brass players all across the Overwatch fandom had their minds blown by the discovery.

“As a Lucio main and baritone horn player, this just blew my f**king mind,” said one Reddit user. “I play the trumpet and I’m so mad that I hadn’t noticed this yet,” added another.

The valve is not the only jazz-related easter egg on Jazzy Lucio. A few of his voicelines were also altered to reflect the change of genre, like “turn it up in my headphones” transforming into “turn it up in my can.”

If you consider yourself a bit of a band nerd, you might want to seriously consider adding this Lucio skin to your collection.

It’s a limited-time legendary one, so it’ll set you back 1000 credits. You’ll also need to wait until the next Overwatch Anniversary event to get your hands, but by all accounts, that’s just around the corner.