Seagull shows how simple Orisa Genji combo can dominate Overwatch fights

Former Overwatch League pro and Twitch streamer Brandon ‘Seagull’ Larned showed off the power of Genji and Orisa during a July 26 broadcast.

The ex-Dallas Fuel DPS player had made a bit of a name for himself playing Genji before the league’s first season. Now, with the cyborg ninja buffed and Orisa added to the game, there are seemingly more options than ever for the agile hero.

While trying to hold the objective on Oasis University, Seagull called out to his Orisa, fellow streamer Emongg, that he was “ready” to combo.

First, Emongg put down his Super Charger, granting everyone on the team within the bongo’s line of sight a 50% damage boost – the same as Ana’s Nano Ultimate.

Next, Seagull swift striked into the air and activated Dragon Blade, ready to swarm in and slice up the Overwatch opponents who tried to touch the point.

At the same time, the Orisa used Halt to bring all of the enemies lumped together and in prime position for Seagull to slash at them with his Ultimate.

The end result was a super easy 4K with the blade and really easy follow-up onto the remaining enemy tank which gifted him 25% towards his next Ultimate.

“Nice pull,” Seagull laughed. “All I had to do was just push two buttons.”

While Genji has been nerfed on the Experimental Mode with his primary fire damage being slightly decreased, the changes won’t have any effect on being able to pull this trick off in your games even if they are added to live.

As long as you can coordinate with your Orisa or Genji to get the most out of the Blade, you can be in a fantastic position to rip the opposition to shreds.

Just remember to time the Blade and the Halt together, and you should be able to win a whole team fight with just the one Ultimate, which is a big benefit in the economy meta game.