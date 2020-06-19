Seagull explains why Overwatch is the “best game” for new players

Former Overwatch pro and full-time Twitch streamer Brandon ‘Seagull’ Larned explained why he thinks Blizzard’s hero-based FPS is the ‘best game in the world’ for newer players while veterans of the title are annoyed by its current state.

During a stream, the ex-Dallas Fuel DPS star was trying out the game’s newest hero on Echo when playing on the Busan map.

He looked at chat and noticed a viewer had asked if Overwatch was “worth buying nowadays,” especially with development on its sequel ramping up.

Advertisement

“It’s probably on sale,” Seagull laughed. “Always worth. One-hundred percent agree.”

Read More: Overwatch glitch lets players hear enemy communication wheel

The 27-year-old then explained why the game is so good and worth trying if you haven’t already, despite it being out since 2016.

Advertisement

“Let’s put it this way: you know how Overwatch players rant about the game like, ‘it’s dog sh*t, CC is insane, healers err,’ they just rant?” the streamer asked his chat. “Dude, if you’re a new player, it’s the best f**king game in the world.”

According to Larned, the people who frequently complain about Overwatch have played it for over 10,000 hours and their comments shouldn’t concern anyone wanting to pick the game up for the first time.

“You want to have fun for 10,000 hours? Just buy the game,” Seagull added.

Advertisement

Next, he went into a bit of a rant about how World of Warcraft players complain about the state of the game, taking at people who whine about corruption, lotteries, expansions and class systems.

Overwatch has gone through quite a few meta shifts since its release in 2016, some more popular than others, but for new players looking for a fresh experience, Seagull encourages them to check out the FPS title and see for themselves.