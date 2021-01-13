Ridiculous Hammond trick lets Overwatch players scale Busan MEKA Base in style - Dexerto

One Overwatch player has discovered a new way to ascend the Busan MEKA Base elevator with Wrecking Ball, and impractical as it may be, it’s also every bit as cool.

Hammond has been the terror of Overwatch backlines since he was released in 2018, and still reigns as the fastest hero in the game, even beating out the cover girl Tracer in terms of being able to get from point A to point B quicker.

Now, a new move has been found for Wrecking Ball that takes him up the MEKA base elevator, and while it won’t necessarily clutch the next game for your team, it looks like a ton of fun to try out yourself.

For those who don’t know, in the very center of Busan’s MEKA Base stage, there is an elevator shaft in the middle of the room where all the mechs are stored that leads from up to the second level.

Unless you play a hero like Hanzo, Widow, or anyone else that can climb or fly through the tight space, you might not even be aware of its existence. Hammond can definitely get down no problem, but getting up is another matter altogether.

Reddit user TheEnhancedExe is the one we have to thank for bringing this totally useless but fun-looking tech to our attention, our only question is how exactly they discovered it in the first place.

First, they jump and Grapple onto the top of the second-floor doorway to give some room underneath, then start furiously spinning around inside the tube. The grappling hook gradually retracts the more Wrecking Ball moves around with it out, so all they had to do, once correctly attached, was roll around enough times to eventually pop out at the top.

Maybe if there’s an enemy sniper or Junkrat on the second level really giving your team a hard time you could pull this move out, but honestly going up the stairs on your side is just as safe and probably much faster, unless you’ve really practiced this and have it down.

One thing’s for sure, if you ever do find yourself in a situation where you’re going to use this stylish move, we can almost guarantee the enemy team won’t be expecting it at all.