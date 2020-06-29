Rare Overwatch trick gives Sigma the high ground on Hanamura

Overwatch League star Choi ‘ChoiHyoBin’ Hyo-bin has stunned Sigma players around the world by sharing a neat bit of tech on Hanamura to get onto the high ground on Point A, and you can replicate it in your own games too.

Sigma has been out in Overwatch for almost a year now, but players are still finding new and innovative ways to get the full potential out of the tank hero.

While he can get an extra kick of mobility with his Gravitic Flux ultimate, it’s not the most ideal way of reaching the high ground. After all, it’s a pretty expensive cooldown.

However, there is a neat technique that can get you to tricky places, as shared by San Francisco Shock off-tank ChoiHyoBin in their match against the Philadelphia Fusion. The best part? It only costs you a left-click.

The Sigma “sphere jump” is pretty simple to pull off to just get that little bit of elevation to bridge the gap. By firing a couple of spheres beneath you just before you launch, when they explode they’ll propel you up onto the high ground.

ChoiHyoBin used this to his advantage to get a better angle down onto the Fusion attack. He was able to block them out from that top chokepoint in Hanamura, and while the Shock’s defense eventually fell down, it helped stall time to eventually win the map.

“That’s such cool little tech,” said Robert ‘Hexagrams’ Kirkbride on cast, marvelling at the all-star off-tank’s genius.

However, the tech wasn’t necessarily the idea of the OWL 2019 champion. Instead, he got it off NA Contenders player John ‘iCy’ Kazura, who shared a clip of him doing the strat in a scrim against the Shock.

This isn’t the only place you can use the tech as Sigma. Any place you need to jump but just fall short of reaching your intended target, it can come in clutch to bring you back up.

It’s been used on Temple of Anubis before, however, this little trick on Hanamura is the first time it’s been seen in the Overwatch League ⁠— which would inspire many fans to try it out for themselves.

If you want to try it out without making a fool of yourself first, jump into a custom game and run around Hanamura ⁠— or any map of your choosing ⁠— and get the right angles. Once you nail down the basics, this tip should help you get out of sticky situations in a pinch, or help you push the advantage.