Powerful Overwatch Tank would let you call in AI allies to win any fight - Dexerto

A powerful new Tank hero could be just what Overwatch needs to spice things up and this innovative design would call down some AI-controlled targets to flip any team fight on its head.

Overwatch has just eight Tank heroes in total. While a handful of post-release characters like Sigma and Orisa have tried to flesh out the role, there’s still plenty more that could be done.

Players are often thinking of new abilities and fresh hero concepts to push the envelope. Mauga, a new Tank design from ‘Spktra’ does just that. While the beefy figure comes with his own set of abilities, it’s his staggering Ultimate that sets him apart from any other hero in the game.

Talon is one of the most feared organizations in Overwatch lore. While they’ve been exclusive to cutscenes and PvE chapters, this hero brings them into the game like never before.

Upon casting Magua’s Ultimate, players would put on a special helmet to track some new forces dropping into the fight. Two troopers, an enforcer, a sniper, and an assassin would all flood the map at once.

Opposing players would have to think on their feet and take down these AI-controlled foes. The longer they’re around, the more of a threat Mauga becomes. Ashe obviously has her Omnic companion that she calls down from the sky, but B.O.B. merely shoots at targets and leaves. The presence of these Talon operatives actively buffs Mauga for the duration of the Ultimate.

While they’re alive, Mauga can only take critical damage from his back. Meaning that all headshots become ineffective while AI are left standing. It would drastically alter the flow of any teamfight as the Talon forces would become a top priority.

Meanwhile, Mauga also happens to have a rather unique kit outside of his Ultimate. One particular ability helps fill the Tank role in a unique way. Rather than dropping into battle with a shield, Mauga himself is the bullet sponge so to speak.

Activating his Body Shield ability lets him rush towards any friendly target in danger.

This provides a big HP buff upon arrival and lets the enormous figure block any incoming damage. It’s a unique way of quite literally throwing yourself in the line of fire to protect your team.

Additionally, this hero would be an absolute menace on the map thanks to his miniguns. Similar to Bastion, they have a brief warm-up time before they unload some devastating rounds. Naturally, Mauga would move much slower than usual with his weapon equipped.

It might seem like an extremely powerful concept on paper, but Mauga’s kit could help shake up the Tank role in Overwatch. From his innovative Ultimate to his protective abilities, there’s no one quite like him in Overwatch today.