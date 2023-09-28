Persistent Illari exploit has Overwatch 2 players creating insane flanks

An Illari exploit that has not yet been fixed has allowed Overwatch 2 players to create insane flank routes with her Pylon ability, giving Illari access to the enemy backline with ease.

Overwatch 2 has had its fair share of bugs in its time. With a large cast, plenty of abilities, and multiple maps to play on, there are bound to be a few issues that crop up from time to time with its countless interactions.

Developers at Blizzard are usually pretty quick to either fix these issues or disable the affected heroes, ensuring the game doesn’t break too much. However, a recent Ilari bug discovered by players has gone untouched for a little while, and players have been exploiting it to their advantage.

The Illari bug allows players to gain a massive boost in velocity. In order to do so, they need to collide with the hitbox of Illari’s Healing Pylon, which then launches them forward. Because of this bug, players have been developing rollout tech that allows them to reach new angles and pathways normally unachievable.

OW2 players discover Illari flank rollout using Pylon bug

Overwatch 2 players have discovered that on the map Circuit Royal, you can use the Illari Healing Pylon to launch yourself over the first set of high buildings outside of spawn. This gives you the perfect opportunity to flank the enemy team when they’re not looking.

This is particularly strong since Circuit Royal is infamously known as a sniper map, meaning teams will often run Widowmaker, Hanzo, and Ashe in a close setup on the high ground. Being able to flank them and push them off of the high ground can create huge amounts of space for your team.

This tactic especially could be effective thanks to Illari’s insanely high damage for a support hero, with a skilled Illari able to sneak in and take down the enemy’s backline before they knew what hit them. Pair this alongside a Winston and Genji and you’ve got a fantastic combo to crack enemy defenses.

