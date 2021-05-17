OWL pros want devs to add new support hero abilities in Overwatch 2 - Dexerto

Fans are eagerly awaiting more news on Overwatch 2 and what types of new heroes we’ll see with the game when it launches. Now, Overwatch League pros have stepped in with their wishlist of new support hero abilities they want with the sequel.

Supports in Overwatch all have one thing in common: they heal. While some games tend to place more emphasis on a support character’s utility rather than just raw healing, Overwatch goes the opposite route.

That said, with the exception of Moira who is all in with her damage and large amounts of healing, other support heroes on the roster have a lot of utility in their kits. Mercy has Resurrection, Zenyatta has his Discord Orb and Lucio has potentially the most impactful utility in the game with his Speed Boost.

For Overwatch pros, having new heroes that can shape the meta with their utilities goes a long way in keeping the game fun and fresh. In a recent interview with former pro turned analyst Scott ‘Custa’ Kennedy, three OWL stars discussed what they want to see in the next game.

“I think it would be cool to have something like a reverse Guardian Angel where you could pull someone almost like a Roadhog Hook to save them,” Custa suggested to open up the conversation.

Vancouver Titans support Randal ‘Roolf’ Stark suggested something similar to the Leap of Faith spell in World of Warcraft by transporting a teammate directly on top of them.

“I would love to see that,” Roolf added. “Imagine a Roadhog hooks your teammate. You’re like ‘nope’ and bring them back.”

Another use for this could be if a teammate goes off on a weird angle. Being able to instantly bring them back as soon as the team fight starts, it could be a bit of a get-out-of-jail free card.

There’s no telling on how many new heroes will be added to Overwatch when the game finally releases, but it’s clear that some new support utility is high on the list for what pros want to see added.