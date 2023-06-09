Pharah & TF2 Medic actors give fans impromptu OW2 x Team Fortress crossover

The voice actors for OW2 and TF2 Medics recently met up at a convention and gave fans an impromptu crossover.

Despite launching over 15 years ago, Team Fortress 2 remains a fan-favorite Valve experience. As such, series die-hards never miss a chance to celebrate the game and those involved with its production.

A much newer release, Overwatch 2 is similarly beloved in spite of the recent friction between Blizzard and the community over the canned PvE mode.

Interestingly, a meeting at DreamHack Dallas last weekend brought the two franchises together in a way that’s sure to lift spirits across both communities.

OW2 and TF2 Medic actors create the perfect crossover

Robin Atkin Downes, the actor behind TF2’s Medic, and Pharah voice actor Jen Cohn recently met up during DreamHack Dallas.

The Team Fortress 2 and Overwatch 2 actors didn’t simply take pictures together at the expo, however. To the delight of players, they recorded a video wherein both exchanged words in their respective Medic voices.

Downes shared the clip on his official TikTok page, making it clear that the Medics had already become fast friends.

“So, I’m at DreamHack and I can’t find Heavy anywhere. Oh, but I did find somebody else,” Downes said in the TF2 Medic voice before Cohn’s Pharah joined in.

“Oh wow! A crossover I never expected! I’ve always wanted to see this!” cheered one fan in response to the TikTok video.

Of course, others were equally thrilled by the sudden TF2 and OW2 crossover. Wrote another person, “No one will understand the way I physically reacted when I saw this.”

This isn’t the first time that a social media post has sparked fan interest in a hypothetical Team Fortress and Overwatch collaboration.

A community-made Overwatch 2 map modeled after TF2 turned heads several weeks ago, for example. But for now, players will have to keep such pairings alive in their imaginations.