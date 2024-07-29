OW2 players say 6v6 isn’t enough & demand return of retired mechanics

The Overwatch 2 devs are bringing back 6v6 via a series of tests, with players asking for more to return from the original Overwatch.

On June 25, Blizzard announced that it would start testing different forms of 6v6 to potentially bring back the mode after initially launching with 5v5 gameplay. The decision comes after years of complaints from players and fans who found 5v5 unsatisfying.

Emboldened by the announcement, OW2 players took to Reddit to brainstorm what else they would like to see brought back from the first game.

Article continues after ad

One of the most popular choices was to bring back match cards. The post-game screen was reworked for Overwatch 2 and no longer highlights players for in-game achievements like damage blocked or health healed. This is not the first time players have asked Blizzard to bring the screen back, either.

“I know they were competitively pointless, but they were still entertaining, and could feel nice to see stats that otherwise nobody would ever know,” one Reddit user said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment/Reddit Fans have been wanting cards to return in Overwatch 2.

Another player suggested Blizzard bring back cinematics. Some argued for even more animation from the developer, pointing to how Riot Games and Bethesda have treated their IP.

“Instead of cinematics, they need to make an anime/TV show. Despite public opinion on the game not being the highest atm, the characters are still beloved,” another Reddit user said.

Match cards and cinematics both seem within the realm of possibility for Blizzard to bring back. However, multiple players suggested something that probably won’t make a return: loot boxes.

Article continues after ad

“For me definitely loot boxes. back then, you could’ve had a stacked account, for pretty much free. I remember I saved a sh** load of them and opened like 30-40. It was always so hyped getting a legendary skin,” the creator of the Reddit thread said.

The removal of the controversial mechanic was one of the first things Blizzard revealed about Overwatch 2. While some Overwatch players might remember loot boxes fondly, the international crackdown on what’s essentially a gambling mechanic makes their return highly unlikely.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Still, as Blizzard continues to listen to fan feedback and expresses interest in experimentation, the return of more mechanics from the original Overwatch could be in the cards for OW2’s future.