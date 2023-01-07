OW2 players find way to farm “ridiculous” Battle for Olympus event challenges

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

The Battle for Olympus event hasn’t exactly been a hit with the Overwatch 2 community, and players are already trying to find ways around grinding out the “ridiculous” event challenges.

While Overwatch 2’s launch has been a success overall, the Battle for Olympus event hasn’t had the same reception.

The free-for-all game mode features some slightly altered versions of existing heroes that are pitted against each other in a battle to both win the game and collect the most kills on a collaborative global leaderboard.

Unfortunately, it is being called the “worst event in Overwatch history” by some players, and the event has many elements players aren’t happy with. Many are at the point where the process of grinding out the hero kills for the event challenges has made players resort to alternate methods.

Overwatch 2 players find a way around Olympus challenges

The thing about the Battle for Olympus mode is that, in trying to create competitive integrity, the mode only allows players to solo queue for it. Where Overwatch 2 is a game often played with friends, the limited-time mode requires players to go solo and try their luck in a free-for-all.

What’s more, a set of event challenges require players to get 300 eliminations on each character. With 7 playable characters, players would have to net themselves 2100 elims.

Those who want to get their hands on the titles acquired from completing these challenges will have to put several hours into grinding the mode by themselves. But those willing to compromise have found a way around the grind.

Rather than a typical exploit or glitch being used to farm out challenges, Overwatch 2 players are getting through Battle for Olympus the old-fashioned way: negotiation.

Players have decided that grinding out the challenges with each other is better than having to roll the dice on whether or not they’d have a good game, and, in some cases, are just sitting still to farm off of each other.

This isn’t a great sign for the mode, but it gets worse.

The leaderboard attached to this mode will determine which character will be immortalized in Overwatch 2 once the event wraps. But, if enough players manipulate the results of matches, the leaderboard stats won’t be all that accurate.

While this is a fairly low-stakes competition, players still aren’t satisfied with the Battle for Olympus event or the lengths they have to go to in order to complete its challenges.