OW2 noob goes viral after discovering the best part of Overwatch everyone forgot

A new Overwatch 2 player went viral after discovering the game for the first time, a feeling most veterans of the game forgot.

Overwatch 2 is a game with a long and controversial history, previously one of the titans of the gaming world. Now, with Marvel Rivals acting as competition, many Overwatch players have wondered where the magic has gone.

However, one Overwatch player who went viral on Reddit might provide an answer to that question by discovering the best part of the game that everyone forgot about.

Overwatch can still be fresh for new players

One of the thrills of Overwatch was learning the game inside and out. As one of the first major hero shooters, there was a sense of discovery in picking out your favorite hero, what role to play, and the inner workings of the game. Despite Overwatch’s age, one viral Reddit player was able to capture that feeling through Bastion.

Bastion is one of Overwatch’s most iconic heroes. The lovable robot is notorious for gunning down enemies despite its wholesome edge. This viral Overwatch player discovered Overwatch through Bastion, and “refuses to play anything but” the adorable robot.

blizzard

“She came close to [Bastion] and emoted ‘hello,’ and he emoted back,” said the player’s sibling in the thread. “She said ‘oh my god this is the cutest thing I have ever seen…’ since then, she plays ONLY [Bastion] and has tons of fun.”

The sensation of discovery is one major edge Marvel Rivals has over Overwatch at the moment. Marvel Rivals is simply the newer game, and relatively well-made with its unique heroes with distinctive designs. Meanwhile, Overwatch has been described by content creators as a “solved game” that has lost its edge, partly for reasons that isn’t even the game’s fault.

“Rereading this post reminded me of the first week I booted up this game and the rush of joy I got hearing and seeing all these characters,” replied one player.

The viral “noob” also revealed her thoughts on various other characters of the game, such as calling Echo ‘Apple’ and feeling safe when Ramattra is on her team.

Overwatch has announced “groundbreaking changes” coming to the game in 2025, so hopefully, this provides a bit of chaos and freshness to the game so players can rediscover different aspects of the game. Players will be treated to new heroes, maps, and gameplay changes that are “unlike anything [they’ve] seen before.”