Overwatch's Sigma turns into Magneto with awesome crossover skin

An Overwatch fan and artist has created one of the best custom skins for Sigma that we’ve seen yet, turning the hero into the infamous X-Men character, Magneto.

We all know Overwatch fans are some of the most creative out there, with more custom skin ideas coming out for heroes in the time since release than you can toss a D.Va bomb at.

A favorite theme of these is so-called crossover skins, which mixes Overwatch heroes with characters from other popular franchises, like X-Men, which is exactly what Brazilian artist Hugo Queiroz did with his awesome Sigma/Magneto skin.

If you’re not familiar with X-Men, Magneto is one of the most powerful mutants, who has the ability to control metal through magnetism. This isn't quite the same as Sigma’s mastery over gravity, but it sure does make for a really good looking skin.

Sigma as Magneto is like a match made in heaven, with the red shoulder pads and purple cape fitting with the hero's form almost perfectly. On top of that, the tank looks right at home wearing the signature helmet.

"The mix of Sigma and Magneto was so natural; I played with the Sigma once and boom, 'he is Magneto,' - the look and the powers," Queiroz told Dexerto. "It took me two months to create the character, but in fact, it must have taken about 50 hours of work; I did it in my spare time between one freelance and another."

His orbs now have a much more metallic look, with a mysterious blue glow inside. The look of his Accretion ability would probably need to be touched up as well and turned into some kind of metal, instead of the clump of rocks he throws at the moment.

Queiroz didn't just put together a skin design though, he went all out and rendered a fully 3D model for it, showing off Magneto Sigma from every conceivable angle.

As if that wasn't enough, he also included a version without the helmet, to show off the hero in all of his bearded glory. We're not sure why Blizzard hasn't given Sigma a skin with luxurious flowing facial hair yet, but thanks to the artist, we can finally see what it might look like.

"I love Overwatch, I play at least 10 hours a week, but I would like to play more!" Queiroz revealed. "And Sigma is undoubtedly one of my favorites. I'm already looking for my new 'perfect match' for the next project, and for sure a mix of Overwatch and another franchise from the geek world is in my plans."

Sadly, Overwatch crossover skins aren't a thing, unless you count the few that draw inspiration from other Blizzard games. This means we probably won't see this Magneto crossover arriving in the game anytime soon, but it definitely doesn't make this any less of a masterpiece.

If you're in the mood for new, exclusive Overwatch skins you can actually unlock and use in-game, then you're in luck because D.Va and Reinhardt's new All-Stars skins are available from September 28 to October 12, 2020.

They might not have Sigma with a beard, but they're probably the next best thing.