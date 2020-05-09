Overwatch’s Jeff Kaplan teases new “cool” Mercy skin

Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan teased a potentially new skin for Mercy in a recent Discord Q&A on May 8.

Additionally, he gave some insight into the incredibly lengthy process behind the creation of new skins in the hero shooter.

Some insight on the development timeline for event skins, as well as a tease for an upcoming new Mercy skin! pic.twitter.com/53NM3ymPjx — Master Ian Gamer (@masteriangamer) May 8, 2020

“For Mercy, it’s fun to do light and dark skins, so good odds... she has a cool skin coming up,” Kaplan stated in regards to the hero.

With this in mind, it’s easy to speculate that Mercy might have a heavily thematic skin coming through the pipeline in the near future.

He also suggested that the particular skin in question might have been in development for quite some time.

“Skins are designed very far in advance," he said. “They go through a very long pipeline to get made."

With the game’s four-year Anniversary event on the horizon, it’s possible that whatever skin Mercy – or any other hero for that matter – might be receiving, could be bundled in with that event.

Judging by Kaplan’s statement that skins take “almost a year” from initial design to rollout, it’s possible that whatever skins are soon to come have been in development since last summer.

Mercy hasn’t received a skin as part of an Anniversary event during Overwatch’s lifespan, but she is widely known for having a plethora of limited cosmetics.

Perhaps in the near future, the designers could be adding to her already extensive lineup of skins.