Overwatch's Chateau Guillard map gets amazing fan makeover

One Overwatch fan who didn’t want to wait for the next official map reskin from Blizzard decided to make their own Winter Wonderland version of Chateau Guillard, and the results look good enough to play a match on right now.

Overwatch usually releases a new map reskin for seasonal events like Halloween, Winter Wonderland, or Lunar New Year.

With Halloween still a few months out (and no solid promise of a new map reskin arriving this year), YouTuber Piston decided to give Chateau Guillard a makeover on their own, and the results are pretty impressive.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbDjobCGAKs

The Winter Wonderland event usually begins sometime in December, but whether or not we'll actually get a new map reskin should remain up in the air until it begins.

This makes Piston's Chateau Guillard redesign sort of like celebrating Christmas in July, but you have to admit it still looks pretty sweet.

Widowmaker's manse has been lightly dusted with snow and covered in twinkling lights, and giant packages and presents have replaced some of the scenery for that extra holiday touch.

Piston used the Unreal game engine to render their winter version of Guillard, and as we said before, it looks good enough to be an official Blizzard-made map.

It's not the only winter-themed area Piston has reimagined either – they've also produced a nighttime version of Black Forest, which already has a reskin for the event.

There's definitely more work and effort put into the Chateau Guillard reimagining, which you can tell just by looking at it. Now, if only it were playable...

As we mentioned earlier, there's still more than half a year remaining until the Winter Wonderland event rolls around, but just taking a look at how good the Deathmatch map looks with snow and ice has us ready to open some holiday loot boxes already.