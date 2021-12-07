Overwatch Wrecking Ball skin idea is exactly what Winter Wonderland 2021 needs

Overwatch’s Wrecking Ball is yet to receive a Christmas-themed Winter Wonderland skin, but this fun festive design would make the perfect cosmetic for the 2021 event.

When it comes to Overwatch’s annual Christmas celebration, Winter Wonderland, fan-favorite tank, and adorable furball, Wrecking Ball, has been left out in the cold.

As fans continue to design festive skin ideas for the speedy little hamster, one has taken it to a whole new level by creating the most Christmassy design we’ve ever seen.

From turkey to gingerbread, candy canes to cookies, this Christmas Ornament Wrecking Ball skin has everything we need and more.

Overwatch Winter Wonderland Wrecking Ball skin

Created by u/DrLove77, Hammond’s Wrecking Ball casing has been transformed into a cornucopia of all things Christmas.

Designed in the style of a tree bauble and painted a deep, metallic red, an adorable Hammond peeks out of the ornament’s golden tip sporting a Fairisle Christmas jumper and cute Santa hat. In case you didn’t know who he was, DrLove77 has etched “Hammond” in copperplate-style writing into the inlays to make sure you know who crushed you.

Candy cane cannons poke out of the circular body, with the gun’s base transformed into a turkey with all the trimmings. Gingerbread fir trees with snowy white icing replace the Wrecking Ball’s mechanical legs, which are held together with wooden beams.

Writing that “for once I wanted to make a skin before the actual event is dropping,” DrLove77’s Christmas creation has won the hearts of Hammond fans.

“I’ve been wishing for this skin for two years now, awesome job!” writes one, while another comments that “the gingerbread cookie feet are the absolute coolest idea.”

Whether or not our favorite tank will finally have his Christmas wishes come true remains to be seen, but the game’s community clearly wants a festive design for the furball. Hopefully, if you’ve been good, Santa will grant your wish this time around! Otherwise, we may be waiting until Overwatch 2…